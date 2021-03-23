Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold falls as strong U.S. yields, dollar sap safe-haven appeal

By Asha Sistla

 (Adds analyst comments, details, and updates prices)
    * Fed's Powell says U.S. economy "much improved"
    * Palladium good reflation alternative - analyst

    March 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Tuesday as the
U.S. dollar strengthened along with Treasury yields, while
markets awaited comments on economic health from Federal Reserve
Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen later in
the day.
    Safe-haven gold is highly sensitive to rising bond yields as
they raise the opportunity cost of holding the bullion.
    Spot gold        was down 0.3% at $1,734.31 per ounce by
0345 GMT. U.S. gold futures        were also down 0.3% at
$1,733.70 per ounce.
    "We get a little bit of easing in yields that encourages
people to step up and buy some gold. Again the afterthought is
we have a little bit of higher yields coming up again, so we
better sell gold - this is going to be a constant theme," said
Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at financial
services firm Axi.
    The dollar index        was up 0.1% against a basket of
currencies, supported by firm U.S. Treasury yields.             
    The U.S. economy is "much improved," Powell said on Monday,
but at the same time warned that the recovery is still "far from
complete."             
    "We expect gold to either see selling pressure once more
beyond the quarter end, but may trade in a range in the next one
week," OCBC analysts said in a note.
    Palladium        was down 0.3% at $2,608.95, trading close
to a more than one-year high of $2,755.18 on March 18.
    "Palladium provides a good reflation alternate because the
market is in such a massive deficit and they're projected to be
in a deficit in 2021 and the need is high," Innes added. 
    "You've got a deficit because of the mine closures, but it
is going to take a lot longer to repair ... now it's a couple of
months, which is going to continue to weigh on the massive
deficits we think is building."
    Silver        slipped 1% to $25.53 and platinum        fell
0.9% to $1,172.91.

 (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
