Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold falls as U.S. vaccine rollout boosts economic outlook

By Asha Sistla

0 Min Read

 (Adds analyst comments, updates prices)
    * European shares rise on Brexit talks extension, vaccine
rollout
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa

    By Asha Sistla
    Dec 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell 1% on Monday as optimism
for a faster economic recovery got a fillip from the imminent
rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the United States, but hopes for
further fiscal and monetary stimulus capped bullion's losses.
    Spot gold        fell 0.9% to $1,822.90 per ounce by 1040
GMT, while U.S. gold futures        also slipped 0.9% to
$1,826.10.
    "The first (vaccine) announcement had the biggest effect and
people are less surprised as new announcements come through, so
it probably has had a bit of an impact (on gold)... but because
it's not the first one, it's less dramatic," said StoneX analyst
Rhona O'Connell. 
    In addition, the lack of guidance as to what kind of fiscal
help the European governments will provide, especially amid
Brexit uncertainty and a second wave of the virus, could weigh
on the euro, and in turn, gold, O'Connell added.       
    Hopes of a global economic recovery supported European
equities, amid an extension of Brexit trade talks and with the
inoculation of U.S. citizens with a COVID-19 vaccine set to
begin as soon as Monday.                                
    But, limiting gold's losses were reports of a $908 billion
U.S. COVID-19 relief plan that could be introduced as early as
Monday after a leading Democrat lawmaker suggested his party
might be willing to reach a compromise.              
            
    Gold benefits from its appeal as a hedge against inflation
that could result from the unprecedented stimulus unleashed in
2020.
    Investors now await the U.S Federal Reserve's two-day policy
meeting starting on Tuesday.       
    "Gold could rise even if a fiscal stimulus deal isn't
reached as long as the Fed manages to compress yields with the
collapse in negotiations ahead of the meeting, potentially
necessitating more aggressive monetary action," OANDA analyst
Craig Erlam said. 
    Silver        fell 0.7% to $23.76 an ounce, while platinum
       rose 0.5% to $1,013.65 and palladium        was down 0.4%
to $2,310.32.

 (Reporting by Asha Sistla and Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru
Editing by Susan Fenton)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up