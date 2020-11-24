Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold falls as vaccine hopes, Biden transition aid recovery bets

By Nakul Iyer

    * Gold's break below $1,840/OZ points to further downside-
analyst
    * Asian shares gain on vaccine optimism 

    Nov 24 (Reuters) - Gold slipped on Tuesday as progress on a
COVID-19 vaccine and a federal agency's approval of U.S.
President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House
bolstered risk appetite, denting the bullion's safe-haven
appeal. 
    Spot gold        fell 0.6% to $1,824.91 per ounce by 0332
GMT. It fell as much as 2.2% on Monday to hit a four-month low. 
    U.S. gold futures        were down 0.8% at $1,823.90.
    "The number of vaccines coming out is giving the market
confidence that in six months time, things are going to be
better than what they are... the (gold) price is coming off as a
result," said Michael Langford, executive director at corporate
advisory and consultancy firm AirGuide.
    Asian equities traded higher after AstraZeneca         said
on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine could be up to 90% effective.
                          
    Biden on Monday was formally given the go-ahead by a federal
agency to begin his transition to the White House, while U.S.
President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter that he was recommending
his team to "do what needs to be done with regard to initial
protocols".                          
     "The fact that we have a smoother transition between
President elect Biden and Trump is just another reason to think
that the recovery as it is currently playing out has one less
risk to it," said IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda.
    The breakdown of support around $1,840 suggests further
downside into the $1,700s before buyers return, he added. 
    But analysts noted the likely appointment of former Federal
Reserve chair Janet Yellen as U.S. Treasury Secretary would
likely boost the prospect for further fiscal and monetary
stimulus and benefit bullion.                          
    Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, likely to result
from large stimulus.       
    Silver        dropped about 1% to $23.35 an ounce. Platinum
       rose 0.8% to $933.93 , while palladium        fell 1.1%
to $2,329.75. 

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan
M. and Rashmi Aich)
