Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold falls back as U.S. yields, dollar advance

By Sumita Layek

    * SPDR Gold holdings fell to lowest since April 2020 on
Tuesday
    * More platinum deficits loom after record undersupply in
2020
-WPIC

    By Sumita Layek
    March 10 (Reuters) - Gold inched lower on Wednesday after
posting its biggest jump in two months a day earlier, as firmer
U.S. Treasury yields and dollar eroded the metal's appeal.
    Spot gold        eased 0.2% to $1,712.60 per ounce by 0306
GMT, after rising more than 2% on Tuesday as U.S. yields dropped
and the dollar eased from multi-month highs. U.S. gold futures
       fell 0.4% to $1,710.50.
    "There's an element of corrective price action after a very
spirited gold rebound in the preceding 24 hours. (And) gold has
been falling largely against the backdrop of yields rising,"
said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak.
    U.S. yields recovered on Wednesday, reducing the appeal of
holding gold, while the dollar also bounced back.            
    A steady rise in bond yields makes holding gold less
attractive as investors typically tend to gravitate toward
assets that generate steady income in the form of interest or
dividend.
    The $1.9 trillion U.S. COVID-19 relief bill has cleared
procedural vote in the House of Representatives and is expected
to be considered and passed on Wednesday.            
    Large global stimulus measures to combat the economic
fallout of the pandemic have fanned worries of higher inflation
and lifted bond yields.
    The European Central Bank will discuss on Thursday the
merits of intervening to bring yields down.            
    A massive U.S stimulus, loose global monetary policy,
widespread vaccine rollouts and reopening of economies are
"potentially very inflationary and might force the Federal
Reserve to tighten policy meaningfully sooner, which would be a
really big headwind for gold," Spivak said.
    Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, SPDR Gold Trust      , fell to the lowest since April on
Tuesday.          
    Silver        dipped 0.4% to $25.78 an ounce. Palladium
       rose 0.2% to $2,300.71, while platinum        fell 1% to
$1,156.94.
    More platinum deficits loom this year after a record
undersupply of almost a million ounces in 2020, the World
Platinum Investment Council said.             

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich
and Subhranshu Sahu)
