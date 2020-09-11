Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold falls, but eyes weekly gain on economic recovery worries

By Sumita Layek

    * Gold up 0.4% this week
    * Platinum on track for best week since early August
    Sept 11 (Reuters) - Gold slipped on Friday on a lack of
further stimulus from the European Central Bank and the U.S.
government, but for the week the safe-haven metal was set to end
higher on concerns over an economic recovery.
    Spot gold        fell 0.7% to $1,941.07 per ounce by 1:51
p.m. EDT (1751 GMT); prices were up 0.4% so far this week. U.S.
gold futures        settled down 0.8% to $1,947.90.
    "There was a bit of disappointment with the ECB, because of
expectations that we're going to see more stimulus," Edward
Moya, senior market analyst at broker OANDA, said.
    ECB President Christine Lagarde on Thursday refrained from
signaling that the bank would expand stimulus, while, the U.S.
Senate blocked a Republican bill for new coronavirus
aid.                        
    "We are transitioning into a post-COVID type of environment.
That means we're not going to be pumping out the same stimulus,
that signals to the market that things are going to be a little
different going forward," said Daniel Pavilonis, senior market
strategist at RJO Futures.
    Gold has risen 28% this year, supported by massive stimulus
by global central banks, with the metal perceived as a hedge
against inflation and currency debasement.
    Pavilonis said gold could touch $2,300 an ounce by year-end
on uncertainty surrounding equity markets, the economy and the
November U.S. elections.
    Investors are now awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy
meeting next week, on Sept. 15-16.
    "The labor market recovery has completely stalled, the
Congress has delivered zero extra dollars since the last Fed
meeting, and there's going to be a lot more pressure for the Fed
to maintain an accommodative stance," Moya said.
    Elsewhere, silver        fell 0.8% to $26.70 per ounce,
while palladium        rose 0.8% to $2,311.56.
    Platinum        was flat at $926.23, but was heading for its
best week since the week ending Aug. 7, up 3.4%.             

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru
Editing by Marguerita Choy)
