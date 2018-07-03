FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Gold Market Report
July 3, 2018 / 4:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold falls for a second day as dollar strength outweighs safe-haven demand

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Spot gold may break support at $1,237/oz -technicals
    * Trade war concerns grow ahead of July 6 deadline
    * Platinum hovers near a 10-year low
    * SPDR holdings fall 1.19 on Monday

 (Adds comments, details and updates)
    By Karen Rodrigues
    BENGALURU, July 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell for a second
day on Tuesday to the lowest since December as strength in the
U.S. dollar put pressure on the yellow metal, offsetting
safe-haven demand amid mounting global trade tensions. 
    Spot gold        fell 0.2 percent to $1,239.63 an ounce as
of 0342 GMT after earlier dropping to its lowest since Dec. 12
at $1,237.36. In the previous session, it fell about 1 percent. 
    U.S. gold futures         were 0.1 percent lower at
$1,240.60 an ounce.
    "It's all about the USD (U.S. dollar) demand rather than any
news specific as the markets insatiable demand for USD to ride
out yet another building perfect storm has the USD glittering.
As such Gold is especially vulnerable in such an environment,"
said Stephen Innes, APAC trading head at OANDA.
    The dollar was a shade lower on Tuesday but remained broadly
supported after strong U.S. economic data.                    
            
    A stronger dollar increases the cost of dollar-denominated
bullion for investors paying in other currencies. 
    Meanwhile, Asian shares hit a nine-month low on Tuesday on
rising fears over tense trade relations between the United
States and major economies, as Chinese markets saw another rocky
day. The United States is set to place tariffs on $34 billion
worth of Chinese goods on July 6.            
    U.S. President Donald Trump warned the World Trade
Organization on Monday that "we'll be doing something" if the
United States is not treated properly, just hours after the
European Union said that U.S. automotive tariffs would hurt its
own vehicle industry and prompt retaliation.             
    The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Monday denounced President
Trump's handling of global trade disputes, issuing a report that
argued tariffs imposed by Washington and retaliation by its
partners would boomerang badly on the American economy.
            
    Gold is usually seen as a safe-haven asset in times of
political and economic uncertainties but has lately failed to do
so.    
    "Gold seems to be under pressure until we get to a level
when everyone starts stepping in but that might be only between
$1,235-$1,215 era," a Hong Kong-based trader said.
    Spot gold may break a support at $1,237 per ounce and fall
to the next support at $1,229, Reuters technicals analyst Wang
Tao said.         
    Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.19
percent to 809.31 tonnes on Monday.          
    In other precious metals, silver        was down 0.1 percent
at $15.82 an ounce and palladium        fell 0.4 percent to
$940.10 per ounce.
    Platinum        was 0.3 percent lower at $813.30 an ounce.
In the prior session, it fell to the lowest since December 2008
at $804.
    Autocatalyst metal platinum tumbled as the greenback
strengthened, an intensifying U.S.-European Union trade spat
pressured precious metals, and political risk in Germany
weighed.             

 (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri and Christian Schmollinger)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.