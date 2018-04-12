FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 10:19 AM / Updated 2 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Gold falls from 11-week high on stronger dollar, profit-taking

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Gold down after four sessions of gains
    * Syria crisis and U.S.-China trade row underpin gold
    * Silver retreats from highest in nearly two months

 (Udpates prices, adds UBS note)
    By Zandi Shabalala
    LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - Gold slipped from an 11-week
high on Thursday as the dollar gained and investors booked
profits, but rising tensions over military escalation in Syria
prevented further losses.
    Snapping a four-day winning streak, spot gold        fell
0.8 percent to $1,341.50 an ounce by 1226 GMT. U.S. gold futures
        fell 0.8 percent to $1,349.20.
    The dollar index        gained 0.3 percent, dragging down 
commodities priced in the U.S. currency.
    "It's looking like profit-taking," said ING commodities
strategist Oliver Nugent, adding that support from geopolitical
tensions was not enough to bring gold back above $1,350.
    Underpinning bullion was news that British ministers planned
to gather on Thursday to discuss whether to join the United
States and France in possible military action in Syria that
could bring direct confrontation between Western and Russian
forces.             
    U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned Russia of
imminent military action in Syria over a suspected gas attack,
declaring that missiles "will be coming" and lambasting Moscow
for standing by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.             
    Gold is often used as a store of value during times of
financial or political uncertainty, generally gaining along with
assets such as the Japanese yen and U.S. Treasuries.    
    "Expectations are that $1,350 will act as an initial pivot
point for near-term pricing," said MKS SA precious metals trader
Sam Laughlin.
    "However, more importantly, key downside support around
$1,335 to $1,340 should provide a base for a further test
through the January high of $1,366."    
    Also supporting gold were lingering worries about a trade
war between China and the United States.
    The U.S. economy was displaying signs of strength, minutes
from the last Federal Reserve meeting showed on Wednesday,
increasing the likelihood of higher interest rates.             
    A tightening in U.S. monetary policy dents the investment
appeal of gold because the metal pays no interest.
    Among other precious metals, silver        fell 0.5 percent
to $16.54 an ounce after hitting its highest in nearly two
months at $16.87 in the previous session.
    Platinum        was flat at $926.80 and palladium       
fell 1.3 percent to $948.50.
    Palladium, however, has surged by more than 6 percent this
week on concerns that supply from top producer Russia could be
hurt by sanctions imposed by the United States.             
    U.S. sanctions were likely an initial trigger for a price
rally, UBS said in a note, but the expected recovery in
palladium was still supported by strong fundamentals.

 (Additional reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru
Editing by David Goodman)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
