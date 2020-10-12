Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold falls from 3-week peak on smaller U.S. stimulus bets

By Sumita Layek

0 Min Read

    * U.S. government, bond market closed for Columbus Day.
    * Trump administration calls for stripped-down relief bill 
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
here

 (New throughout, updates prices, adds comments)
    Oct 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell from a three-week peak
on Monday as expectations of a limited U.S. coronavirus relief
bill dented the appeal of bullion, which is used as a hedge
against likely inflation.
    Spot gold        fell 0.3% at $1,924.41 per ounce by 10:14
a.m. EDT (1414 GMT), after hitting its highest since Sept. 21 at
$1,932.96. U.S. gold futures        rose 0.2% of $1,930.70.
    The U.S. government and bond market is closed on Monday for
Columbus Day.
    The possibility of a smaller U.S. coronavirus stimulus bill
is weighing on gold, said Phillip Streible, chief market
strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.
    "We are talking trillions (in stimulus) one day and it's
billions the next day and it will (probably) be millions next,
it feels like it is getting smaller coming into the election,"
Streible said.
    The Trump administration on Sunday called on Congress to
pass a stripped-down coronavirus relief bill using leftover
funds, as negotiations on a broader package ran into resistance.
            
    Gold has gained over 26% so far this year helped by stimulus
from governments and global central banks as it considered a
hedge against inflation risks and currency weakening.
    Meanwhile, Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on
optimism about a fiscal stimulus deal in Washington.     
    Investors were also keeping a close eye on the upcoming U.S.
elections, where Democrat Joe Biden is seen as more likely to
win.
    "Gold will be higher if Biden wins because he will spend a
lot of money," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at
RJO Futures, adding any unknowns on the election night will also
provide support.
    Among other precious metals, silver        slipped 0.2% to
$25.07 per ounce, platinum        fell 0.9% to $878.50, while
palladium        edged 0.3% higher to $2,446.73.

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru
Editing by Marguerita Choy)
