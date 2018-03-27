PRECIOUS-Gold falls from near six-week high as trade tensions recede

* Reports China and U.S. quietly working to avoid trade war * Dollar recovers versus currency basket * Investors eye next jobs report for rate hike clues (Updates prices; adds comments, byline, NEW YORK to dateline) By Renita D. Young and Maytaal Angel NEW YORK/LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Tuesday after hitting a near six-week high as the U.S. dollar rose and risk appetite revived in global financial markets, but the precious metal remained underpinned by an array of geopolitical tensions. The U.S. dollar rose versus a currency basket, as returning risk appetite dented investor appetite for the U.S. currency. A stronger dollar makes dollar-priced gold costlier for non-U.S. investors. Stock markets jumped in response to reports the United States and China were negotiating to avert a trade war, denting gold's appeal as a safe haven. "There's going to be a few months of talks before uncertainty around the global trade situation can be erased, and in the meantime gold will at times benefit," said Simona Gambarini, commodities economist at Capital Economics. "In the short term we definitely see gains (for gold)." Spot gold dropped 0.7 percent at $1,343.84 per ounce by 1:40 p.m. EDT (1740 GMT), after touching $1,356.66, its highest since Feb. 16. U.S. gold April futures settled down $13, or 1 percent, at $1,342 per ounce. Underpinning gold, Moscow said on Tuesday it would respond harshly to a U.S. decision to expel 60 Russian diplomats over a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy in Britain, but was still open to strategic stability talks with Washington. Market participants are looking ahead to key data, after new U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell last week said the U.S. economy does not appear to be running hot. Forecasts issued by the Fed after last week's meeting showed central bank policymakers expect to raise interest rates three times this year, not four as expected. Higher interest rates make gold a less attractive investment since it does not draw interest. The next employment report will give clues on the pace of future interest rate hikes. "If wages hit a huge increase, but jobs stay the same, that's really inflationary, and the Fed will have to raise rates," said Michael Matousek, head trader at U.S. Global Investors, adding gold buying may pick back up then. However, the core personal consumption expenditures index, the Fed's preferred inflation measure, could potentially make a larger impact, said Tyler Richey of investment firm Sevens Report. "If it edged up towards 2 percent, that could really shake the market just like when it was hit back in February," he said. Meanwhile, spot silver lost 0.7 percent at $16.54 per ounce after hitting a near three-week high of $16.80. Platinum dropped 1.1 percent at $941.99 per ounce, hitting $935, its lowest since Jan. 3. Palladium increased 0.1 percent at $974.50 per ounce. (Additional reporting by Eileen Soreng; editing by Dale Hudson and Chizu Nomiyama)