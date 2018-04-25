FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2018 / 4:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold falls on dollar strength, easing N. Korea tensions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Dollar index edges up towards more than 3-month highs
    * Palladium down for third straight day

 (Adds analysts' comments, details; updates prices)
    By Swati Verma
    BENGALURU, April 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on
Wednesday as the dollar advanced towards more than three-month
highs and on easing concerns over North Korea and a Sino-U.S.
trade war, but found some support from sliding stock markets.
    Spot gold        was down 0.1 percent at $1,329.04 per ounce
at 0335 GMT. The yellow metal rose 0.5 percent on Tuesday to
break a three-session losing streak.
    U.S. gold futures         eased 0.2 percent to $1,330.60 per
ounce.
    "As traders put geopolitical and trade risk in the rear-view
mirror for the time being, how the dollar flourishes and wilts
will be the primary driver of near-term gold sentiment," said
Stephen Innes, APAC trading head at OANDA.
    The dollar index       , which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, was up 0.1 percent at 90.816,
just below 91.076 hit in the previous session, its strongest
level since Jan. 12.       
    "I think that the downward trend (in gold prices) will
continue for the next few days..." ahead of a meeting between
leaders of North Korea and the South, said Ji Ming, chief
analyst at Shandong Gold Group.
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is due to hold a summit with
South Korean President Moon Jae-In on Friday, and is expected to
meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in late May or early June.
            
    Trump said on Tuesday the United States would likely reach a
trade agreement with China and that officials from both sides
would sit down for negotiations in a few days.             
    Gold was, however, supported by falling equity markets as a
rise in U.S. bond yields and warnings from bellwether U.S.
companies of higher costs drove fears that corporate earnings
growth may peak soon.                       
    "When the equity walls come crumbling down, gold offers the
best support," Innes said.
    Gold is often seen as an alternative investment during times
of political and financial uncertainty.
    In other precious metals, platinum        was down 0.1
percent at $925.24 an ounce.
    Palladium        fell for a third straight session, down 0.5
percent at $969.75 an ounce.
    Spot silver        dropped 0.2 percent to $16.68 an ounce.
    The price of silver will depend heavily on trends in
investment demand in 2018, but could get a boost from
international political and economic risk purchases, CPM Group
said on Tuesday.             

 (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru
Editing by Joseph Radford and Biju Dwarakanath)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
