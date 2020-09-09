PRECIOUS-Gold falls on firm dollar, vaccine delay limits losses

* Dollar hits near one-month high

* Tech rout roils equities

* Focus on central banks decisions

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser

By Diptendu Lahiri

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Wednesday on a firm dollar and as some investors sold bullion to offset losses from a recent selloff in equities, but worries about a delay in the development of a coronavirus vaccine limited the metal’s declines.

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,922.21 per ounce by 1056 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.7% to $1,928.90.

“It is a combination of investors quitting to fund margin calls and a stronger dollar. However, we don’t see a drastic fall in gold because the fundamentals are still rock solid,” said Afshin Nabavi, senior vice president at precious metals trader MKS SA.

While European shares bounced back a bit, sentiment remains fragile after a sharp selloff in Wall Street and as AstraZeneca halted trials of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The dollar was at a near one-month high against rivals, making gold expensive for holders of other currencies.

Investors now await the outcome of the European Central Bank’s policy meeting due on Thursday and the Bank of Canada’s policy meeting on Wednesday.

“European countries do need some kind of economic help from the central bank, which would make the euro a little weaker compared to the dollar, but given the lingering uncertainties, that won’t cause much damage to gold’s shine,” said independent analyst Ross Norman.

The COVID-19 pandemic has weighed heavily on economies worldwide, forcing major central banks to provide massive stimulus to counter the negative effects and putting gold on track to register its best year in a decade.

The news of a delay in developing a vaccine for COVID-19 may be indirectly supportive for gold, as it could spell a prolonged economic slowdown and further expectations of fiscal stimulus, said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

Elsewhere, platinum rose 0.2% to $902.94. On Tuesday, the World Platinum Investment Council changed its forecast for the market in 2020 from a surplus to a deficit.

Silver dipped 0.7% to $26.51, while palladium was down 0.5% to $2,263.82.