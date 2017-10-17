FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold falls on hawkish views about possible next Fed chair
October 17, 2017 / 11:19 AM / 5 days ago

PRECIOUS-Gold falls on hawkish views about possible next Fed chair

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Dollar up on talk Trump might pick policy hawk for Fed
    * Palladium off highest in over 16 years hit on Monday
    * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates prices; adds comment, NEW YORK to dateline)
    By Renita D. Young and Zandi Shabalala
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell to a
one-week low on Tuesday on speculation that the eventual
successor to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will favor
higher interest rates.
    Spot gold        was down 0.6 percent at $1,286.74 an ounce
by 2:16 p.m. EDT (1816 GMT), after dipping to $1,281.31, while
U.S. gold futures         for December delivery settled down
$16.80, or 1.3 percent at $1,286.20 per ounce, hitting a
one-week low of $1,283.20.
    "Uncertainty about the next Fed chair being interpreted as
being more hawkish encouraged more selling," said Ryan McKay,
commodity strategist at TD Securities in Toronto.
    U.S. President Donald Trump was favoring policy hawk John
Taylor as the next head of the Fed, Bloomberg reported
            , pushing the dollar higher and lifting U.S.
Treasury yields.       
    Taylor, a Stanford economist, is seen as more likely to
raise rates than Yellen, which would boost the dollar and dent
gold and U.S. Treasuries
    Meanwhile, the U.S. Labor Department said on Tuesday import
prices jumped 0.7 percent last month, the biggest gain since
June 2016, pushing inflation expectations higher and increasing
the likelihood of monetary policy tightening.             
    The Fed will probably need to raise rates in December and
then three or four times "over the course of next year",
assuming U.S. unemployment continues to fall and inflation
rises, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said on Monday.
            
    Gold generally loses some of its in appeal when interest
rates are higher as it yields no interest.
    Palladium       , used mainly in auto catalytic converters,
rose 0.9 percent at $981.25 per ounce, after hitting its highest
since February 2001 in the previous session.
    Analysts are wary about the price of palladium overheating
in response to higher demand in the world's biggest auto market,
China, and an expected supply deficit this year.
    "While fundamentals in palladium are good, they are not
supportive of the kind of gains we have seen this year," Arnold
said.
    Raising political tensions, Iraqi government forces captured
the Kurdish-held oil city of Kirkuk on Monday, responding to a
Kurdish referendum on independence with force and transforming
the balance of power in the oil-producing country.             
    Meanwhile, the United States is not ruling out the eventual
possibility of direct talks with North Korea, Deputy Secretary
of State John J. Sullivan said on Tuesday, hours after Pyongyang
warned nuclear war might break out at any moment.               
 
    Silver        fell 0.8 percent to $17.04 an ounce, having
touched a one-week low of $16.92, while platinum        was up
0.3 percent at $931.24 an ounce.

 (Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by
Adrian Croft and Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
