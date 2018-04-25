FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2018 / 10:23 AM / in an hour

PRECIOUS-Gold falls on strong dollar and higher U.S. yields

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Dollar index up 0.2 percent
    * Palladium down for a third straight day
    * GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates throughout, changes dateline from BENGALURU)
    By Zandi Shabalala
    LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Wednesday as the
dollar and U.S. Treasury yields jumped on robust U.S. data and
signs of an easing in the U.S.-China trade conflict.
    U.S Treasury yields rose to 3 percent for the first time in
more than four years, reflecting the durability of the U.S.
economic expansion after U.S. consumer confidence rebounded in
April and new home sales increased more than expected in March.
            
    But higher yields on bonds make gold a less attractive
investment because it pays no interest.      
    Meanwhile, there was a decline in political risk after the
United States said it would likely reach a trade agreement with
China and that officials from both sides would sit down for
negotiations in a few days.             
    "Recently there has been some optimism that the U.S-China
trade war isn’t going to be as big of an issue," said Natixis
precious metals analyst Bernard Dahdah.
    "There is a bit more confidence in the U.S. and that
negatively affects gold, naturally, in terms of geopolitics."
    Spot gold        was down 0.4 percent at $1,325.06 per
ounce, as of 0945 GMT, erasing the gains made in the previous
session when it broke a three-session losing streak.
    U.S. gold futures         dropped 0.5 percent to $1,326.50
per ounce.
    The dollar index       , which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, rose 0.2 percent to 90.954.
      
    World stocks were down for the fifth straight session on
Wednesday.            
    In other geopolitical news, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
is due to hold a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-In
on Friday, and is expected to meet with Trump in late May or
early June.             
    "As traders put geopolitical and trade risk in the rear-view
mirror for the time being, how the dollar flourishes and wilts
will be the primary driver of near-term gold sentiment," said
Stephen Innes, APAC trading head, OANDA.
    Gold is often seen as an alternative investment during times
of political and financial uncertainty.
    "I think that the downward trend (in gold prices) will
continue for the next few days..." ahead of a meeting between
leaders of North Korea and the South, said Ji Ming, chief
analyst, Shandong Gold Group.
    In other precious metals, spot silver        dropped 0.7
percent to $16.58 an ounce, and platinum        eased 0.3
percent to $923.30 an ounce.
    Palladium        fell for a third straight session, down 0.9
percent at $965.70 an ounce.

 (Additional reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru
Editing by Hugh Lawson)
