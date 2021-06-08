PRECIOUS-Gold falls on stronger dollar ahead of U.S. inflation data

* Focus on U.S. inflation data, ECB policy meeting Thurs

* SPDR Gold Trust ETF holdings fall 0.6% on Monday

* Gold could benefit from cryptocurrency decline -analyst (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments)

June 8 (Reuters) - Gold dropped on Tuesday as a firmer dollar countered a slip in U.S. Treasury yields, and as investors looked ahead to U.S inflation data that should influence the Federal Reserve’s timeline to taper monetary support.

Spot gold eased 0.4% to $1,891.47 per ounce by 11:47 a.m EDT (1547 GMT), while U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,894.40.

The dollar index strengthened 0.2%, lowering gold’s appeal for other currency holders, while benchmark Treasuries fell to a one-month trough.

“It’s a tug of war between bulls and bears (for gold) at the 1,900 level,” Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago, said, noting that declining bond yields are the “best” near-term tailwind, while the strengthening dollar and equities are headwinds.

Analysts noted that higher U.S consumer price index data due on Thursday could spark some fears over the Fed tapering its expansionary monetary policy and drive gold prices lower.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also suggested that a slightly higher interest rate environment “would actually be a plus for society’s point of view and the Fed’s point of view”.

But Streible said that in the long term Fed policy was more likely to be shaped by the state of the U.S. job market and its recovery.

Societe Generale, however, said gold prices could reach $2,000 by end-2021.

“The reflation theme continues to include gold and that remains the one factor that leads us to maintain our generally positive outlook for 2021,” the bank said in a note.

Gold’s appeal as an inflation hedge could have also been bolstered by the recent declines in cryptocurrencies as it has brought some investors back to the safe-haven metal, said Michael Matousek, head trader at U.S. Global Investors.

Meanwhile, silver fell 0.9% to $27.62, palladium dropped 1.2% to $2,800.96, and platinum slipped 1.5% to $1,155.46. (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio)