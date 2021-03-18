Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold falls over 1% as yields surge, palladium at 1-year peak

By Brijesh Patel

    * U.S. Treasury yields scale 14-month peak
    * Platinum up 1%
    * Gold eases from over two-week high

    March 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices dropped more than 1% on
Thursday as a surge in U.S. bond yields and a firmer dollar
hammered bullion's appeal, while palladium jumped as much as 7%
on strong demand prospects amid supply disruption worries.
    Spot gold        was down 0.9% at $1,729.31 an ounce by
11:55 a.m. EDT (1555 GMT), after touching its highest since
March 1 at $1,755.25.
    U.S. gold futures        edged 0.1% higher to $1,728.50.
    The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield            
vaulted above 1.74% for the first time since January 2020, while
the dollar rose 0.5%.             
    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday repeated
a pledge to hold interest rates near zero in an effort to keep
the economic recovery on track even if inflation breached its 2%
target this year.             
    "Yesterday's Powell comments on interest rates were very
supportive for gold, but on the other side of the coin the fact
that 10-year yields continue to rise has limited any upside in
gold," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO
Futures.
    Some investors view gold as a hedge against higher inflation
that could follow stimulus measures, but higher Treasury yields
dull some of the appeal of the non-yielding commodity.
    "On one hand, the regime doesn't bode well for investment
flows into gold, and that creates pressure to the downside. On
the other hand, we do see some buyers on the dip," TD Securities
commodity strategist Daniel Ghali said.
    Autocatalyst metal palladium        climbed 6.8% to
$2,742.69 an ounce, inching towards an all-time peak of
$2,875.50 scaled in February last year.
    Russia's Nornickel Nickel          , the top producer of
palladium, cut its 2021 output forecast on Tuesday because of
waterlogging at two Siberian mines.             
    "Any disruption in supply, especially out of a major
producer, is absolutely playing into this market, along with
expectations of more demand from the automobile sector," RJO
Futures' Haberkorn said.
    Platinum        gained 1% to $1,225.52, while silver       
fell 0.5% to $26.19.

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru
Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Chris Reese)
