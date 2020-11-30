Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold falls, set for worst month in 4 years on vaccine hopes

By Reuters Staff

    Nov 30 (Reuters) - Gold slipped on Monday as upbeat equities
fuelled by optimism over a coronavirus vaccine-led economic
rebound offset a weaker dollar, putting the bullion on course
for its worst month in four years.    
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        fell 0.3% to $1,782.72 per ounce by 0049
GMT. U.S. gold futures        was down 0.1% at $1,778.10.
    * Gold is down 5.1% in November, as growing optimism over a
COVID-19 vaccine and greater U.S. political stability under Joe
Biden's incoming administration sparked a sell-off in the metal
and favoured traditionally riskier assets.   
    * Vaccine optimism and bets for more monetary easing ahead
of testimony in Congress from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman
Jerome Powell this week, helped to push the dollar to a more
than two-year low and boosted world shares.                    
    * U.S. health authorities will hold an emergency meeting to
recommend a coronavirus vaccine for healthcare professionals and
people in long-term care facilities, while Britain is set to
approve BioNTech SE            and Pfizer Inc's         COVID-19
vaccine.                         
    * Although U.S. President Donald Trump pledged to continue
his legal fight to overturn the Nov. 3 election results, his
comments in a Fox News telephone interview suggested he was
growing resigned to his Democratic opponent moving into the
White House on Jan. 20.             
    * Face-to-face negotiations between the UK and the European
Union over a trade deal restarted on Saturday, in a last-ditch
attempt to find agreement with just five weeks to go before
their current relationship ends.             
    * Gold is used as a hedge against inflation, political and
economic uncertainties.
    * Physical gold demand in India remained healthy as a drop
in prices to a near five-month low encouraged retail consumers
and jewellers to raise purchases amid wedding season.
            
    * Silver        fell 0.9% to $22.50 per ounce, while
platinum        rose 0.1% to $964.71 and palladium        was up
0.1% at $2,426.31. 
   
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1300  Germany  Nov. CPI Prelim YY                

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
