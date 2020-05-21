Gold Market Report
May 21, 2020

PRECIOUS-Gold falls to 1-week low on hopes of economic recovery

Eileen Soreng

    * Weekly jobless claims fall 249,000 to 2.438 million
    May 21 (Reuters) - Gold fell more than 1% on Thursday to a
one-week low as hopes for a recovery from economic damage
inflicted by coronavirus-induced restrictions dented bullion's
safe-haven appeal.
    Spot gold        was down 1.5% to $1,722.84 per ounce by
11:41 a.m. EDT (1541 GMT), having earlier fallen to $1,716.44.
U.S. gold futures        fell 1.8% to $1,720.90 per ounce.
    "All the supportive programmes from the central banks and
the government has created an environment where we are not as
worried ... Markets have been increasingly pricing in the
possibility that things might normalise," Bart Melek, head of
commodity strategies at TD Securities, said, adding there was
not a huge amount of impetus to buy gold.
    According to the latest data millions more Americans filed
for unemployment benefits last week. Last week's claims reading
was in line with economists' expectations, and marked the
seventh straight weekly decline.             
    Also weighing on the bullion was a firmer dollar index
      , which was up 0.3%, making gold more expensive for
holders of other currencies.       
    "Gold seems to have lost a little momentum since breaking
above $1,750, and the rise in the dollar today doesn't seem to
be helping," OANDA analyst Craig Erlam said.
    "However, the enormous amount of monetary stimulus in the
system, the need for that to continue for some time and the
inflation risk are all bullish for gold in the longer term."
    Gold prices climbed to their highest since October 2012 at
$1,764.55 earlier this week, mainly driven by monetary and
fiscal stimulus, recession fears and U.S.-China tensions.
    U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers acknowledged the
possibility of further support measures if the economic downturn
persists, the minutes from their latest policy meeting showed.
            
    Elsewhere, palladium        dropped 4% to $2,016.72 an ounce
after hitting a one-month high on Wednesday. Platinum       
shed 2.4% to $830.64 per ounce.
    Silver        slipped 2.9% to $17.00 per ounce.

 Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown
