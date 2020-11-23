Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
PRECIOUS-Gold falls to 4-month low as stocks jump on strong U.S. data

By Shreyansi Singh

    Nov 23 (Reuters) - Gold fell nearly 2% to its lowest in
four-months on Monday as better-than-expected U.S. business
activity data and optimism over progress in COVID-19 vaccines
boosted hopes for a swifter economic rebound and drove investors
towards riskier assets.
    Spot gold        dipped 1.8% to $1,836.71 per ounce by 10:29
a.m. EST (1529 GMT), after falling to its lowest since July 21
at $1,834.95. U.S. gold futures        shed 2% to $1,834.80.
    Stocks jumped after data showed U.S. business activity in
November expanded at its fastest rate in more than five years,
pointing to a recovery from the pandemic's economic damage.
                
    "Gold broke below the key $1,850 level after an unbelievably
strong U.S. PMI release just dampened the need for stimulus. No
one was expecting such strong readings in both services and
manufacturing," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at
OANDA.
    The upbeat data came after Britain's AstraZeneca        
said its vaccine could be around 90% effective without any
serious side effects.                          
    Further denting bullion, the dollar        rose against
rivals, while the benchmark 10-year Treasury             yield
also jumped.               
    Gold's break below $1,850 triggered a wave of sell stops,
said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line
Futures in Chicago.
    Gold, considered a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement, has gained over 21% this year, mainly benefiting
from the economic damage from the pandemic and the resultant
global stimulus measures.
    "While we do expect gold to go onto the defensive when the
global economies start to show sustainable recoveries, the
tailwinds behind the market have not yet been fully dissipated,"
said StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell in a note.   
    Silver        fell 2.6% to $23.52 an ounce, platinum       
dipped 1.5% to $932.15, while palladium        rose 0.4% to
$2,335.95.

