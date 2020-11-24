Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold falls to 4-month low as vaccine hopes take centre stage

By Asha Sistla

0 Min Read

 (Adds analyst comments, updates prices)
    * Gold's break below $1,800/oz points to further downside
-analyst
    * European shares gain on vaccine optimism
    * Dollar hovers close to near three-month lows
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
    * tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser

    By Asha Sistla
    Nov 24 (Reuters) - Gold slid to a four-month low on Tuesday,
extending a sharp slide from the previous session, as optimism
over the development of COVID-19 vaccines drove investors to
riskier assets. 
    Spot gold        was down 0.7% at $1,823.58 per ounce at
1015 GMT, having earlier slid to its lowest since July 21 at
$1,820.45. It slumped as much as 2.2% on Monday. 
    U.S. gold futures        dipped 0.9% to $1,820.60.
    European equities rose on a possible easing of COVID-19
curbs and progress on AstraZeneca's         vaccine, which
joined other major drugmakers to declare positive test results. 
                     
    "We had news about the vaccine, saw yields moving higher in
U.S., even the dollar went lower and gold is not profiting from
that ... This is a very bad sign for gold and means there is an
underlying weakness building up," said ABN Amro analyst
Georgette Boele.
    A break below crucial support of $1,800 would trigger
further price declines, Boele added.
    The dollar held close to a near three-month low, potentially
making gold cheaper for those holding other currencies.       
     
    In another boost to risk sentiment, U.S. President-elect Joe
Biden was given the go-ahead to begin his White House
transition.                           
    "The acknowledgement of Biden's victory from the Republicans
is likely to reduce the risk of further tensions and represents
a supportive element for stocks, while haven assets such as gold
are suffering," ActivTrades' chief analyst, Carlo Alberto De
Casa, said in a note.
    But "despite the dominant risk-on scenario, central banks
will still be forced to print a huge amount of money and this
could revamp investors' interest for gold in the near future."
    Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement, likely to result from the unprecedented stimulus
unleashed globally to fight the pandemic's economic toll.       
    Silver        fell 0.9% to $23.37 an ounce. Platinum       
rose 1.1% to $936.11, while palladium        dropped 1% to
$2,331.06.

 (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up