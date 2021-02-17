Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold falls to over 2-month low on rising yields, dollar

By K. Sathya Narayanan

0 Min Read

    * U.S. Fed Jan. meeting minutes due at 1900 GMT
    * Platinum dips over 2%

 (Adds comments, updates prices)
    By K. Sathya Narayanan
    Feb 17 (Reuters) - Gold extended its slide to a fifth
session, dipping to an over two-month low on Wednesday as bets
for an economic recovery boosted the dollar and benchmark
Treasury yields.
    Investors also awaited policy cues from the minutes of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's January meeting.
    Spot gold        fell 0.9% to $1,778.61 per ounce by 10:28
a.m. EST (1528 GMT), having hit its lowest since Nov. 30 at
$1,773.32 earlier. 
    U.S. gold futures        fell 1.3% to $1,776.40.
    "The U.S. economy is expected to slowly recover," said David
Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.
    Optimism over the pandemic and 'herd immunity', is being
shown in a slightly firm dollar and in the 10-year yields, which
rose to their highest since February 2020, Meger added.
    Growing optimism for a $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus plan and
rising inflation expectations supported benchmark Treasury
yields            , which in turn pushed the dollar        to a
more than one-week peak.             
    Breakeven inflation              , a measure of expected
inflation, is at its highest since August 2014 at 2.2%.
    While gold is considered an inflation hedge likely spurred
by widespread stimulus, higher yields have challenged that
status since they increase the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding gold.             
    But gold could come back into favour once other currencies
start to outperform the U.S. dollar later this year, said OANDA
analyst Craig Erlam.
    Meanwhile, the minutes of the Fed's end-January monetary
policy meeting are due at 1900 GMT.
    The Fed has been consistent in stating it will continue to
be accommodative, but "I don't think we are going to see
anything in the statement that we don't already know," High
Ridge's Meger said.
    Auto-catalyst platinum        fell 1.8% to $1,239.20 an
ounce, well below Tuesday's high of $1,336.50, a peak since
September 2014.
    Palladium        declined 0.6% to $2,369.00, while silver
       eased 0.7% to $27.03.

 (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan and Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru.
Editing by Mark Potter)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up