PRECIOUS-Gold firm ahead of U.S. consumer data
Lead poisoning lurks in New York City
Shortseller Chanos predicts Musk will leave Tesla
Trump's coal push loses power as U.S. goes green
November 15, 2017 / 4:08 AM / in an hour

PRECIOUS-Gold firm ahead of U.S. consumer data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Spot gold neutral in $1,270-$1,286/oz range- technicals
    * Palladium recovers from Tuesday's two-week lows
    * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates prices, adds quotes)
    By Vijaykumar Vedala
    Nov 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices firmed on Wednesday as
investors awaited the October consumer inflation data from the
United States for potential hints on the Federal Reserve's
monetary tightening policy.
    Spot gold        was up 0.1 percent at $1,281.73 per ounce
at 0351 GMT. On Tuesday, gold touched $1,270.56, its lowest
since Nov. 6, before recovering to close about 0.2 percent
higher.
    U.S. gold futures         for December delivery slipped 0.1
percent to $1,281.80.
    "Gold is still stuck in a tight range as traders are waiting
for additional signals before taking any view," ANZ analyst
Daniel Hynes said.    
    "This (U.S. consumer inflation data) is one of the most
important datas, which could dictate sentiment leading into the
next Fed meeting. Obviously, a rise in inflation is what the
market is looking for... but for now it is taking a cautious
approach," Hynes added.
    The Federal Reserve should keep its benchmark interest rate
at current levels until there is an upswing in inflation, St.
Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Tuesday.             
    One of the newest Fed policymakers, Raphael Bostic, said he
still backs a December interest-rate hike and that he would need
to see further weakness in U.S. inflation and local signs of
economic weakness to cause him to shelve expectations for
gradual policy tightening.                  
    Higher interest rates tend to boost the dollar and push bond
yields up, putting pressure on gold prices by increasing the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
    Spot gold looks neutral in a range of $1,270-$1,286 per
ounce, and an escape could suggest a direction, according to
Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.             
    "A number of other markets have been similarly range-bound,"
INTL FCStone Edward Meir said in a note.
    "We suspect traders have moved to the sidelines as they wait
to see what happens to the tax bill where expectations for its
passage have in turn led to significant strengthening in both
the dollar and U.S. equity markets."
    U.S. Senate Republicans on Tuesday linked repealing a key
component of Obamacare to their ambitious tax-cut plan, raising
new political risks and uncertainties for the tax measure that
financial markets have been monitoring closely for
months.                
    The dollar index       , which tracks the U.S. currency
against a basket of six major rivals, held steady at 93.802.
      
    In other precious metals, silver        gained 0.2 percent
to $17.045 per ounce, while platinum        was up 0.3 percent
at $928.
    Palladium       , which touched a two-week low of $974.97 an
ounce in the previous session, edged 0.2 percent higher at
$987.75 an ounce. 

 (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; editing by
Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
