PRECIOUS-Gold firms above $1,500 ahead of Fed decision

* U.S. interest rate decision at 1800 GMT

* Focus also on Bank of Japan on Thursday

* Oil prices ease after surge on Saudi attack (Adds comments, updates prices)

By Asha Sistla

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Wednesday, holding above the $1,500 per ounce level, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision, widely expected to be a cut in interest rates.

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,509.51 per ounce at 12:40 p.m. EDT (1640 GMT), while U.S. gold futures were up 0.3% to $1,517.80.

“All eyes are now on the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) and the gold market has been pretty sensitive to FOMC and Fed policy this year, so the expectations of a rate cut are supportive for gold,” said James Steel, chief precious metals analyst at HSBC.

The U.S. central bank’s interest rate decision is due at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT). A quarter-point cut has been largely priced into asset prices, and investors will focus on forward guidance as policymakers are divided on the need for further easing.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to explain the FOMC’s position in a news conference after the rate decision.

Investors will “look for plans for rate cuts down the road. If their language alludes to the fact that there’s another cut coming in between October and December, then gold and silver will benefit greatly,” said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

“But if they err on the side of caution with rates, gold and silver will most likely sell-off for a few sessions before finding some support.”

Investors also focused on the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting on Thursday.

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and usually pressure the dollar.

U.S. Treasury yields fell, while the dollar held steady versus major currencies.

Meanwhile, safe-haven buying of bullion was limited when oil prices slid after Saudi Arabia said it would restore crude production hit by attacks on facilities that prompted oil prices to spike earlier this week.

Gold is considered a hedge against oil-led inflation.

Among other precious metals, silver slipped 0.6% to $17.91 an ounce, while platinum fell 0.7% to $936.26.

Palladium fell 0.5% to $1,590.89 after it hit a record of $1,626.81 on Monday.

“(In terms of) overall fundamentals for palladium, we have a significant deficit that has to be financed from above ground stocks, with the prospect of increased supply limited,” HSBC’s Steel said.

“Mine supply in the short term cannot respond to the high price so we have to mobilize above ground stocks and the (palladium) market consequently is tight. So we do get periodic profit-taking and we’ve had a spate of negative news from the auto industry but despite that, it’s tight.” (Reporting by Asha Sistla and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)