PRECIOUS-Gold firms above $1,900/oz as weaker yields bolster appeal

* Markets await U.S. GDP, jobs data * U.S. Treasury yields at two-week low (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices) By Arundhati Sarkar May 26 (Reuters) - Gold rose above the key $1,900 level for the first time since January on Wednesday, driven by a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields as Federal Reserve officials reaffirmed their dovish monetary policy stance. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,903.70 per ounce by 0922 GMT, after hitting its highest level since Jan. 8 at $1,910. U.S. gold futures gained 0.4% to $1,904.70. "U.S. 10-year yields moved to the lowest level in two weeks and that has triggered some technical buying in gold," said Xiao Fu, head of commodities markets strategy at Bank of China International. "It seems that $1,900 is a very strong level," she said, adding that a lacklustre pick up in the U.S. labour market in May could be positive for gold, because that would mean that Fed could sustain the accommodative policy for longer. Investors are looking to key U.S. economic data, including gross domestic product and jobless claims on Thursday and consumer spending on Friday. Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hovered near a two-week low, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. Gold, often used as a hedge against inflation, has benefited from recent data showing a rise in prices in the United States and the United Kingdom. Richard Clarida, the Fed's vice chair, said on Tuesday that the U.S central bank would be able to curb an outbreak of inflation and engineer a "soft landing" without throwing the country's economic recovery off track. Meanwhile, U.S. consumer confidence hovered at a 14-month high in May as optimism over jobs tempered concerns about rising inflation and diminishing government financial support. "Probably next month the inflation numbers could be even higher in the U.S. because of where prices were one year ago. So, this inflation concern remains a topic," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said. Elsewhere, palladium rose 0.4% to $2,781.15 per ounce, silver climbed 0.2% to $28.03 and platinum jumped 0.5% to $1,197.49. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)