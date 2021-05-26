Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold firms above $1,900/oz on easing yields, dovish Fed

By Sumita Layek

    * Markets await U.S. GDP, jobs data
    * U.S. Treasury yields at near two-week low
    * Fed can tame inflation without wrecking recovery -Clarida

 (New throughout, adds comments, updates prices)
    May 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices firmed above the key $1,900
level on Wednesday, boosted by weaker U.S. Treasury yields and
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain a
dovish monetary policy stance.
    Spot gold        was 0.2% higher at $1,902.03 per ounce by
10:07 a.m. EDT (1407 GMT), after hitting its highest since Jan.
8 at $1,912.50. U.S. gold futures        gained 0.2% to
$1,901.80.
    "Some of the economic data has been slowing down, and that's
likely to keep Treasury yields grounded, which has been the
primary driver in sending gold prices higher," said Edward Moya,
senior market analyst at OANDA.
    "The market is probably going to have to deal with a slight
rebound in the dollar here...but we are still going to see gold
prices continue to rise and $1,950 level seems like a very short
term goal."
    Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields held near a more-than
two week low touched on Tuesday, reducing the opportunity cost
of holding non-interest paying gold.     
    However, the dollar index recovered from lows, making gold
more expensive for holders of other currencies.       
    Fed vice chair Richard Clarida on Tuesday said the U.S.
central bank can curb an outbreak of inflation should it occur
without throwing recovery off track.            
    "With algorithmic short covering now running out of steam,
gold prices are lagging the move lower in real rates,
highlighting the growing risk of a pullback," TD Securities said
in a note.
    However, "with investors still sounding the alarm over
inflation, institutional interest in the precious metals complex
is likely to continue rising following months of outflows,
providing an offsetting force against taper fears for the time
being."
    Investors are now looking to U.S. gross domestic product,
jobless claims and consumer spending data this week.
    Elsewhere, palladium        fell 0.5% to $2,755.89 per
ounce, silver        eased 0.6% to $27.82 and platinum       
rose 0.1% to $1,192.73.

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten
Donovan)
