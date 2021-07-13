PRECIOUS-Gold firms after U.S. CPI surge; strong dollar limits gains

* U.S. CPI rose by the most in 13 years last month

* Analysts say CPI data is unlikely to change Fed’s stance (Updates prices, adds comment)

July 13 (Reuters) - Gold gained on Tuesday following data showing U.S. consumer prices rose by the most in 13 years last month, though an advancing dollar kept its gains in check.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,813.11 per ounce by 12:15 p.m. EDT (1615 GMT). U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,814.30. The closely-watched U.S. consumer price index (CPI) increased 0.9% last month, compared with a forecast for a 0.5% uptick by economists polled by Reuters.

But analysts said the data was unlikely to trigger a swift monetary policy tightening response from the Fed, providing some support to the non-yielding metal.

“It’s going to take a string of these hotter numbers on the inflation readings to move the needle for the Fed. One month’s reading is not going to do it,” said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst with Kitco Metals, adding the Fed would also take employment and growth readings into account.

Still, markets will now eye Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday for any hints on the central bank’s eventual tapering of asset purchases.

“With the cost of transport also rising and oil prices remaining elevated, there is a risk that inflation could remain stubbornly high for longer than the Fed envisages,” said Fawad Razaqzada, analyst with ThinkMarkets.

“If the current trend for inflation continues then surely the central bank will have to react and sooner,” weighing on gold, he added.

Limiting gold’s gains, the dollar index climbed 0.3% against its rivals, denting gold’s appeal to holders of other currencies. USD/

Elsewhere, palladium fell 0.8% to $2,833.11 an ounce, while platinum rose 0.3% to $1,120.57.

StoneX analyst Rhona O’Connell said that continued stress in the global vehicle market, due to a semi-conductor shortage, could reduce some 200,000 ounces of platinum demand growth in the auto sector this year, and up to 400,000 ounces in palladium.

Silver shed 0.1% to $26.14 per ounce, (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)