Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold firms as Biden victory dents dollar, raises stimulus hopes

By Eileen Soreng

0 Min Read

    * Spot gold may rise to $1,975/oz - technicals
    * Dollar hovers near a more-than-two-month low
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa

 (Adds comments, updates prices)
    By Eileen Soreng
    Nov 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices firmed on Monday, bolstered by
a weaker dollar and hopes of more coronavirus stimulus measures
under U.S. President-elect Joe Biden. 
    Spot gold        rose 0.3% to $1,956.57 per ounce by 0319
GMT. On Friday, it hit $1,960.13, the highest since Sept. 17. 
    U.S. gold futures        gained 0.3% to $1,956.60 per ounce.
    "Prospects of more stimulus is keeping gold supported and
has pushed the dollar down," said Howie Lee, economist at OCBC
Bank. The dollar index        hit a 10-week low on Monday.
      
    "This could be the beginning of a longer bull run (for
gold)." 
    Democrat Biden crossed the threshold of the 270 electoral
college votes required for victory on Saturday. Republicans
appear to have retained control of the Senate, though the final
makeup may not be clear until runoff votes in Georgia in
January.             
    "A divided Senate would suggest that it will be difficult to
get those (fiscal stimulus) through. So, there's probably still
a little bit of hesitation," said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes.
    "But that will likely see the Federal Reserve come to play
with more monetary stimulus measures."
    Unprecedented money printing and low interest rates globally
has set gold on track for its best year in a decade, given its
appeal as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.
    Since the economic backdrop is being driven by the pandemic,
investors are going to continue to see low interest rates and a
weaker U.S. dollar, and that should help gold perform relatively
well, Hynes added.             
    Global coronavirus infections surpassed 50 million on
Sunday, according to a Reuters tally.             
    On the technical front, spot gold may rise to $1,975, having
cleared resistance at $1,951, according to Reuters technical
analyst Wang Tao.             
    Silver        rose 0.7% to $25.77 per ounce. Platinum       
gained 1.2% to $899.49, while palladium        fell 0.4% to
$2,479.81. 
   

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up