PRECIOUS-Gold firms as deepening U.S.-China rift lifts demand

    * U.S.-China tensions over Hong Kong unnerve investors
globally
    * Palladium on track for biggest weekly gain since March
    * Physical gold demand ticks up in Asian hubs
    May 22 (Reuters) - Gold gained on Friday as intensifying
U.S.-China tensions compounded fears of a slow recovery in a
global economy already reeling from the coronavirus pandemic. 
    Spot gold        climbed 0.6% to $1,735.43 per ounce by
10:56 a.m. EDT (1456 GMT), after falling 1.4% on Thursday, and
was headed for a small weekly decline. U.S. gold futures       
rose 0.8% to $1,736.20.
    "China's aggressive stance on Hong Kong security could
exacerbate already tense relations (with U.S.) and a possible
confrontation between U.S. warships and Iranian freighters
headed for Venezuela are key concerns heading into the long
weekend, prompting investor buying," said Tai Wong, head of base
and precious metals derivatives trading at BMO.             
    U.S.-China friction came to the fore again over the source
of the coronavirus and escalated further with China's proposal
to impose security laws on Hong Kong, drawing flak from
Washington.                                       
    The tensions compounded fears of a slower global economic
recovery, pressuring equity markets but supporting the U.S.
dollar, also considered a safe haven.                         
    Heightening economic woes, Beijing dropped its annual growth
target for the first time.             
    Gold, considered an insurance during political uncertainty,
scaled an over 7-1/2 year peak earlier this week.
    It has held its ground above the key $1,700 per ounce level,
building impetus to reach its 2011 peak in the coming quarters,
Fitch Solutions said in a note. 
    Lower-for-longer interest rates with quantitative easing in
full swing, macro and geopolitical uncertainty and strong
investor flows should continue to support gold on a six to 12
month horizon, Fitch said.
    On the physical side, demand picked up in top Asian hubs as
economies eased lockdowns.         
    Elsewhere, palladium        fell 4.2% to $1,922.55 per
ounce, but was on track for its strongest week since March.
    Platinum        rose 0.5% to $836.80 per ounce and silver
       was 0.7% higher at $17.17.

