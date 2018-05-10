FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2018 / 4:33 AM / in 17 minutes

PRECIOUS-Gold firms as dollar rally pauses, geopolitical tensions simmer

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Spot gold looks neutral in range of $1,302-$1,317/oz
-technicals

 (Recasts, updates prices, adds detail, quote)
    By Maytaal Angel
    LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Thursday as the
dollar edged away from 2018 highs  after weaker than forecast
U.S. inflation data and as simmering tensions between the United
States and Iran lent the precious metal further support.
    The dollar slipped from a 4-1/2 month peak after U.S. data
showed the consumer price index rose 0.2 percent in April versus
forecasts for a 0.3 percent increase. A weaker dollar makes
dollar-priced gold cheaper for non-U.S. investors.       
    Also helping gold, viewed as a safe-haven investment, was
U.S. President Donald Trump's move on Tuesday to withdraw from a
nuclear accord with Iran, raising the risk of conlfict in the
Middle East.           
    Israel said on Thursday that it had attacked nearly all of
Iran's military infrastructure in Syria after Tehran fired
rockets at Israeli-held territory for the first time.
            
    "We've seen a (dollar rally) in the last few weeks, but
actually gold hasn't gone down as far as you might think, so
political tensions are helping," said Macquarie commodities
strategist Matthew Turner.
    Turner added, however, that the dollar was the main driver
for gold and he expects the precious metal to come under
pressure in the near term, with the dollar extending its rally.
    Spot gold        rose by 0.6 percent to $1,319.66 an ounce
by 1237 GMT. U.S. gold futures         for June delivery were
also up 0.6 percent at $1,321.40.
    Capping the precious metal's gains was evidence of risk
appetite, with global equities hitting a three-week high as
rising oil prices gave energy companies a shot in the arm that
countered the effects of increased political uncertainty.
           
    North American gold-backed exchange-traded funds registered
inflows in April at their highest level since September 2017,
with safe-haven purchases ushered in by a trade stand-off
between the United States and China, Syria tensions and worries
about possible U.S. sanctions on Russia.
    Spot gold looks neutral in a range of $1,302-$1,317 an
ounce, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.             
    In other precious metals, silver        gained 0.6 percent
to $16.59 an ounce after hitting a two-week high at $16.62 in
the previous session.
    Platinum        rose 0.9 percent to $918.20 while palladium
       edged up by 0.1 percent to $975.72.

 (Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru
Editing by David Goodman)
