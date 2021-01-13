Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold firms as investors bet on more stimulus-led inflation

By Shreyansi Singh

    * U.S. Fed's Beige Book due at 1900 GMT
    * Fed officials expect U.S. economy rebound on vaccinations
    Jan 13 (Reuters) - Gold eked out gains on Wednesday,
underpinned by data showing a rise in consumer prices in the
United States and expectations that more fiscal stimulus from a
Joe Biden administration could trigger higher inflation. 
    Spot gold        recouped losses from earlier in the session
and was up 0.2% at $1,859.06 an ounce at 1035 EST (1535 GMT),
with U.S. gold futures        up 0.8% at $1,858.60.
    Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures, said
expectations for more stimulus, higher than expected inflation
data and the flight to safety because of the political
environment in the United States were factors driving gold
higher.
    The Labor Department on Wednesday said its consumer price
index increased 0.4% last month after gaining 0.2% in November.
            
    "It shows that there's a slight uptick in inflation, which
is always supportive of gold," Haberkorn said.             
    U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said he would unveil a plan
on Thursday to provide trillions of dollars of support for the
American economy as it grapples with the coronavirus crisis.
            
    Bullion is seen as a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement that could result from large stimulus measures.
    Gold's advance came despite benchmark 10-year Treasury
yields             hovering close to their highest in nearly 10
months and a firmer dollar, making gold more expensive for
holders of other currencies.             
    "Gold could challenge $1,800 on the downside. To the upside
$1,900 is the next level to watch," said Daniel Ghali, commodity
strategist at TD Securities.
    U.S. Federal Reserve officials expect a strong economic
rebound when COVID-19 vaccinations gather pace, while monetary
policy will remain accommodative.             
    The release of the Fed's "Beige Book" survey of businesses
is awaited later on Wednesday.
    Among other precious metals, silver        fell 0.2% to
$25.52 an ounce, platinum        rose 2.1% to $1,098.67 and
palladium        was down 0.7% at $2,376.33.

 (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru
Editing by David Goodman)
