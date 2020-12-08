Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold firms as rising COVID-19 cases boost stimulus hopes

By Nakul Iyer

 (Adds comments, updates prices)
    * Gold hits highest since Nov. 23
    * California imposes new COVID-19 restrictions
    Dec 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices hit a two-week high on
Tuesday, as investors remained hopeful of further U.S. stimulus
measures to counter the economic fallout of a surge in
coronavirus cases.
    Spot gold        rose 0.2% to $1,867.66 per ounce by 0314
GMT. It rose to $1,869.06, its highest since Nov. 23, earlier in
the session. 
    U.S. gold futures        were up 0.3% at $1,871.70.
    "Markets more or less are pricing in that a deal will get
done... It's going to be about how large that package happens to
be, how soon it comes and how that manifests in inflation
expectations going forward," said IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda.
    The U.S. Congress will vote this week on a stopgap funding
bill to provide more time to reach a deal on COVID-19 relief and
avert a government shutdown.             
     U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said there were
signs of progress in talks on a bipartisan bill.             
    Underscoring the need for stimulus, California on Monday
imposed a raft of new COVID-19 restrictions, while New York
weighed a ban on indoor dining as nationwide cases continue to
soar.                          
    Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation that could result
from large stimulus.
    Technically, gold remains in an overall bearish trend in the
medium term, said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX. 
    Since the current stimulus package remains below market
expectations, it may not drive prices further going forward, she
said.     
    If gold fails to break a resistance at $1,870, there may be
another pullback with support at $1,800, Yang said. 
    Silver        rose 0.6% to $24.66 per ounce and platinum
       was steady at $1,021.03, while palladium        gained
0.1% to $2,334.38. 

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan
M.)
