Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold firms as stimulus hopes, virus woes support appeal

By Eileen Soreng

    * Asian stocks rally on vaccine optimism 
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
    Nov 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices firmed on Tuesday after
falling as much as 5.2% in the previous session, as hopes of
more U.S. stimulus measures to cushion the COVID-19 pandemic hit
bolstered the precious metal's appeal as an inflation hedge.
    Spot gold        climbed 1% to $1,880.41 per ounce by 0352
GMT
    It fell to $1,849.93, its lowest level since Sept. 28, on
Monday after U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc         said its
experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective, based
on initial trial results.             
    U.S. gold futures        were up 1.3% at $1,878.90.
    Central banks are unlikely to change their accommodative
stance in the near to medium term as it will take time for a
vaccine deployment and the subsequent pick-up in growth,
inflation and labour market, said Lachlan Shaw, head of
commodity research at National Australia Bank. 
    "If inflation expectations pick-up as a result of increased
economic activity from the vaccine, that should keep a lid on
long U.S. real yields and be a supporting driver for gold." 
    While optimism over coronavirus vaccine development boosted
risk appetite, uncertainties continued to loom over the impact
of surging COVID-19 cases in the United States and Europe.
                                     
    "I still think we've got more stimulus coming and the Fed
will keep rates low, while a vaccine is going to provide that
reflationary impulse... That's why the markets are still holding
onto gold," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist
at financial services firm Axi.
    Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on
Monday the resurgence of COVID-19 poses downside risks to the
U.S. economy, while Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said
the central bank's emergency lending programs are still needed.
                         
    Silver        rose 0.5% to $24.19 per ounce. Platinum       
gained 0.4% to $869.61 and palladium        was 0.6% higher at 
$2,492.32. 

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru;
Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
