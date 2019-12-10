PRECIOUS-Gold firms as trade deadline nears, investors await Fed verdict

(Adds detail, quotes, updates prices) * Fed largely expected to keep rates unchanged * Palladium nears $1,900/oz key level * GRAPHIC-2019 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri Dec 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday on uncertainty over U.S.-China trade talks ahead of a Dec. 15 tariff deadline and as investors looked to the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-setting meeting for cues on its 2020 monetary outlook. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,466.20 per ounce by 1133 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.4% to $1,471. The risk that a phase one trade deal may not be reached any time soon lent support to gold, even though there hasn't been any meaningful recovery in prices after a dip on Friday following strong U.S. payrolls data, said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch. "If there are no changes in (interest) rates and no changes in (the Fed's) language, gold prices will stay neutral." The Fed is expected to keep rates unchanged at its two-day meeting ending Wednesday, with investors watching policymakers' forecasts for U.S. economic growth. However, if the Fed appears dovish about keeping the door open for an interest rate cut in 2020, this could provide tailwind for gold, Fritsch added. Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar. Global stocks were subdued after U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said that U.S. President Donald Trump does not want to implement the next round of scheduled tariffs against Chinese goods on Dec. 15, but wants "movement" from China to avoid them. The 17-month long trade war between the world's two largest economies has fanned recessionary fears, putting safe haven gold on track for its best year since 2010. "Gold has defended the $1,450/oz level, despite a U.S.-China trade deal appearing increasingly likely, and unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs data," UBS analysts said in a note. "In the short-term, if the Fed shifts to a more hawkish assessment, gold is at risk from further re-positioning. Technically this could pull prices back to $1,410/oz." Markets also await the British election on Thursday and a European Central Bank meeting. The ECB is expected to keep interest rates steady. Elsewhere, palladium gained 0.4% to $1,888.25 per ounce, having soared to yet another record high of $1,898.50 in the previous session, just shy of the psychologically significant $1,900 level. Concerns that short supply of the autocatalyst metal may be unable to meet soaring demand has lifted prices nearly 50% this year. Silver gained 0.4% to $16.67 per ounce and platinum was up 1.1% at $904.52. (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)