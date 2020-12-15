Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold firms as U.S. stimulus progress weighs on dollar

By Nakul Iyer

 (Adds comments, updates prices)
    * Markets await Fed meeting starting on Tuesday
    * Dollar hovers near a two-and-a-half-year low
    Dec 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched higher on Tuesday as
the dollar weakened, though the start of COVID-19 vaccinations
in the United States and Canada buoyed hopes of a swifter global
economic recovery and kept the metal's gains in check.
    Spot gold        rose 0.2% to $1,831.64 per ounce by 0322
GMT, while U.S. gold futures        gained 0.3% to $1,836.50.
    "A slight softening of the U.S. dollar more than accounts
for the minor lift in gold," said Michael McCarthy, chief
strategist at CMC Markets, adding that market participants were
looking to the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting as the next impetus.
    The dollar hovered near a more than two-and-a-half-year low,
hurt by progress on a fiscal coronavirus relief bill as 
lawmakers appeared optimistic over a deal split into two parts
in an effort to win approval.                   
    Capping bullion's gains, coronavirus vaccinations in the
United States began on Monday with a New York City intensive
care unit nurse becoming the first to receive the vaccine. 
                        
    "We're at peak vaccine optimism at the moment ... so even
without further developments, it's possible sentiment could pull
back and that could be supportive of gold," McCarthy added.
    Meanwhile, COVID-19 infections continued to surge globally,
prompting tighter restrictions and lockdowns in the Netherlands,
Germany and London, while deaths crossed 300,000 in the United
States.                                     
    Investors now await policy meetings of the Fed starting on
Tuesday and the Bank of England on Thursday.
    With the roll-out of vaccines, central bankers may
re-evaluate their policies and enact stimulus programmes with a
less sense of urgency going forward, Avtar Sandu, a senior
commodities manager at Phillip Futures, said in a note.
    But ultra-low yields and negative real interest rates are
expected to remain supportive of gold, he added.
    Among other precious metals, silver        rose 0.7% to
$23.99 an ounce, platinum        added 0.1% to $1,008.76 and
palladium        gained 0.4% to $2,300.45.

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
