FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold firms as U.S. tax reform uncertainty stokes risk aversion
Sections
Featured
Qualcomm draws up plans to rebuff Broadcom's offer
Deals
Qualcomm draws up plans to rebuff Broadcom's offer
Airbnb trouncing online travel sites this holiday season
Reuters TV
Airbnb trouncing online travel sites this holiday season
Think bitcoin's getting expensive? Try Zimbabwe
Future of Money
Think bitcoin's getting expensive? Try Zimbabwe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
November 13, 2017 / 12:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold firms as U.S. tax reform uncertainty stokes risk aversion

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Gold rebounds after biggest drop in two weeks on Friday
    * Equities pull back from record on U.S. tax plan jitters
    * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates throughout, adds LONDON dateline)
    By Jan Harvey
    LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Gold recouped some of the
previous session's sharp price drop on Monday as uncertainty
over a U.S. tax reform plan stoked risk aversion, pulling
equities from their recent record highs.
    However, prices remained hemmed in a narrow range as
investors awaited more clues on the path of U.S. interest rates.
    Spot gold        was up 0.2 percent at $1,278.40 an ounce at
1140 GMT, while U.S. gold futures        for December delivery
were up $4.70 an ounce at $1,278.90. 
    While the metal has been supported this year by geopolitical
risks such as the North Korea's nuclear ambitions, a range of
headwinds, from dollar strength to expectations for rising U.S.
rates, have kept it pinned in a range around its 100-day moving
average, at $1,277 currently.
    "There is a bit of safe-haven demand still supporting
prices, but no new additional demand coming in, which means that
prices aren't really moving," Capital Economics analyst Simona
Gambarini said. "Geopolitical risks have been substantially
higher in the second half of the year ... and there have been
record highs in U.S. equities, (which are) probably starting to
make some investors nervous."
    "I think some movement will come closer to the next Federal
Reserve meeting in December," she added. "Most markets expect a
rate hike ... that could be what prompts prices higher or lower,
depending on what happens."
    Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as
these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding
bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.
    The metal fell 0.7 percent on Friday in its biggest one-day
drop since Oct. 26, weighed down by a rise in U.S. Treasury bond
yields. Yields rose, steepening the yield curve, as traders
closed out some curve-flattener positions.      
    The increase in yields helped the dollar rise on Monday.
Stock markets took a step down, however, as uncertainty over a
U.S. tax reform deal pushed world them further away from recent
record highs.                   
    The head of the House of Representatives' tax-writing
committee said on Sunday he would not accept elimination of a
federal deduction for state and local taxes, opposing a proposal
from Senate Republicans that would hike taxes for some middle
class Americans.             
    "U.S. tax reform and U.S.-North Korean relations remain
present as upside shocks to the precious complex," MKS said in a
note on Monday. "However, in lieu of major developments, it is
difficult to see gold finding the support necessary for a move
back toward USD $1,300 over the near term."
    Among other precious metals, silver        was flat at
$16.89 an ounce. Platinum        was up 0.6 percent to $931.30
an ounce and palladium        was down 0.2 percent at $992.25.

    
 (Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala and Arpan Varghese
in Bengaluru, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.