PRECIOUS-Gold firms as U.S. yields ease, lockdown concerns loom

* Dollar index eases off four-month high * Gold unlikely to rise above $1,700-$1,750 in near term - analyst * Treasury yields slip to lowest since March 16 By Nakul Iyer March 24 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields eased and the dollar backed off slightly from a four-month peak, loosening its grip on the safe-haven metal, which also benefited from worries over COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe. Spot gold rose 0.1 % to $1,728.83 per ounce by 10:21 a.m. EDT (1421 GMT). U.S. gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,729.90. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields eased to their lowest in a week, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. The dollar retreated a bit from a four-month peak, although it still held firm. A stronger dollar makes holding gold more expensive for other currency holders. "The dollar index is running into resistance. ... It will most likely back off from here and that should help support gold in the short-term," said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago. But gold is unlikely to move out of the $1,700-to-$1,750 range until later in the year when growth and inflation likely stalls with investors likely favouring assets and commodities that track higher inflation until then, he added. Market participants now eye testimony from both U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell later in the day. On Tuesday, Powell told lawmakers he expected some inflation but that would be "neither particularly large nor persistent." "Gold is trading weak against real rates, highlighting its change in regime from an inflation-hedge product in 2020 to a safe-haven asset — the yellow metal just can't benefit from the rise in inflation expectations," TD Securities said in a note. Meanwhile, concerns over extended lockdowns across the euro zone and a dispute over the supply of COVID-19 vaccines also helped prop up gold's safe-haven appeal to some extent. Elsewhere, palladium rose 0.8% to $2,624.07 and silver was up 0.3% at $25.16. Platinum climbed 0.1% to $1,168.85. (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)