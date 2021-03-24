Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold firms as U.S. yields ease, lockdown concerns loom

By Nakul Iyer

 (New throughout, adds comments, updates prices)
    * Dollar index eases off four-month high
    * Gold unlikely to rise above $1,700-$1,750 in near term -
analyst
    * Treasury yields slip to lowest since March 16

    March 24 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Wednesday as U.S.
Treasury yields eased and the dollar backed off slightly from a
four-month peak, loosening its grip on the safe-haven metal,
which also benefited from worries over COVID-19 lockdowns in
Europe.     
    Spot gold        rose 0.1 % to $1,728.83 per ounce by 10:21
a.m. EDT (1421 GMT). U.S. gold futures        gained 0.3% to
$1,729.90.
    Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields eased to their lowest
in a week, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest
bearing gold.      
    The dollar retreated a bit from a four-month peak, although
it still held firm. A stronger dollar makes holding gold more
expensive for other currency holders.       
    "The dollar index is running into resistance. ... It will
most likely back off from here and that should help support gold
in the short-term," said Phillip Streible, chief market
strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.
    But gold is unlikely to move out of the $1,700-to-$1,750
range until later in the year when growth and inflation likely
stalls with investors likely favouring assets and commodities
that track higher inflation until then, he added.     
    Market participants now eye testimony from both U.S.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman
Jerome Powell later in the day. On Tuesday, Powell told
lawmakers he expected some inflation but that would be "neither
particularly large nor persistent."               
   "Gold is trading weak against real rates, highlighting its
change in regime from an inflation-hedge product in 2020 to a
safe-haven asset — the yellow metal just can't benefit from the
rise in inflation expectations," TD Securities said in a note. 
   Meanwhile, concerns over extended lockdowns across the euro
zone and a dispute over the supply of COVID-19 vaccines also
helped prop up gold's safe-haven appeal to some extent.
            
    Elsewhere, palladium        rose 0.8% to $2,624.07 and
silver        was up 0.3% at $25.16. Platinum        climbed
0.1% to $1,168.85.

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan
Oatis)
