July 20, 2020 / 10:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold firms as virus woes bolster demand

Eileen Soreng

3 Min Read

    July 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched up on Monday as
escalating numbers of coronavirus cases around the world raised
concerns over the pace of economic recovery and fuelled
expectations of more stimulus measures.
    Spot gold        was up 0.1% at $1,810.79 per ounce by 1010
GMT, while U.S. gold futures        were also 0.1% higher at
$1,812.30.
    Coronavirus cases continue to surge in the United States,
and experts at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention have warned that cases and deaths could rise this
autumn and winter.             
    "The increase in the number of (Covid-19) infections in
countries like the U.S., Brazil and India will make it longer
for economies to recover," said ActivTrades chief analyst Carlo
Alberto De Casa.
    "Uncertainties remain high, and that is supporting gold
prices," De Casa said, adding that markets are also betting on
more dovish decisions by central banks. 
    The pandemic has so far infected more than 14 million people
worldwide.             
    Investors are now looking to an ongoing European Union
leaders meeting in Brussels over a proposed recovery fund
designed to help the bloc cope with its deepest recession since
World War Two.             
    Meanwhile a battle in the U.S. Congress over a new
coronavirus-aid bill began last week as Republicans put the
finishing touches to provisions granting liability protections
for entities resuming operations amid the pandemic.             
    "ETF (exchange-traded fund) inflows remain evident and while
recent CFTC data shows a reduction in non-commercial positioning
as longs were cut, expect to see strong interest on any decline
underneath $1,800," MKS PAMP said in a note.
    "Strong support remains evident through $1,795-$1,790." 
    Speculators reduced their bullish positions in COMEX gold
and increased them in silver contracts in the week to July 14.
       
    Also helping bullion, the dollar index        eased 0.1%
against rivals.       
    Elsewhere, silver        gained 0.7% to $19.43 per ounce.
    Palladium        fell 0.1% to $2,020.55 per ounce, while
platinum        edged 0.1% higher to $838.78. 

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan
Harvey)
