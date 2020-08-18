Gold Market Report
August 18, 2020 / 4:03 PM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold firms near $2,000/oz on sliding dollar

Sumita Layek

3 Min Read

    * Gold pulls back after hitting one-week high at
$2,014.97/oz
    * Silver jumps as much as 3.8%
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open
tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser 

 (New throughout, updates prices, adds comments)
    By Sumita Layek
    Aug 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday as the dollar
plunged to two-year lows and the U.S. Treasury yields ticked
lower, but the metal slipped below the key $2,000 an ounce mark
after the S&P 500 touched record highs.
    Spot gold        rose 0.7% at $1,999.76 per ounce by 11:34
a.m. EDT (1534 GMT), after hitting a one-week peak of $2,014.97.
U.S. gold futures        were up 0.4% at $2,006.10.
    "People are watching the dollar index and its pretty
alarming how its breaking down and we're seeing all these hard
assets like gold and silver rising up in tandem," said Phillip
Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in
Chicago.
    "We're going to run back up to the all-time highs, we had a
healthy correction in the gold market, a lot of people who
jumped on the bear side of the market are going to end up
reversing course."
    The dollar index        hit its lowest since May 2018 and
the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield moved lower.       
     
    Gold has surged 32% this year, helped by a rush to perceived
safety in the metal considered a hedge against inflation and
currency debasement.                                 
            
    "We see yield of the real rates falling again, so there is
an increase in inflation expectation probably related to the
aggressive fiscal stimulus measure," said UBS analyst Giovanni
Staunovo.
    Capping gold's advance, however, were gains in equities
markets with the benchmark S&P 500 hitting record highs last
seen before the onset of the coronavirus crisis in February.
      
    Investors were now awaiting minutes from the Fed's last
meeting, due on Wednesday.             
    Silver        climbed 1.4% to $27.78 per ounce after rising
as much as 3.8%. Platinum        rose 0.6% to $955.03 per ounce,
while palladium        eased 0.6% to $2,185.71.

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru
Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below