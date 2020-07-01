Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold firms near 8-year peak as virus fears grow

Brijesh Patel

    * Equities up as strong data drives rebound hopes
    * Spot gold may test resistance at $1,789/oz-technicals
    July 1 (Reuters) - Gold prices firmed near an eight-year
peak on Wednesday, as the metal's safe-haven demand was boosted
by worries about the global economic impact of surging
coronavirus infections around the world.
    Spot gold        was up 0.1% at $1,782.67 per ounce by 0336
GMT, after hitting its highest since early October 2012 at
$1,785.46 in the previous session.
    U.S. gold futures         were steady at $1,800.60.
    "The clear driver is the huge amount of funds being injected
into the global monetary system. All of that money needs to find
a home and gold market is seen as a safer place for investors to
be putting that money to work," said Michael McCarthy, chief
strategist at CMC Markets.
    Fresh U.S. coronavirus cases could more than double to
100,000 per day if the current surge spirals further out of
control, the government's top infectious disease expert warned
on Tuesday.             
    U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve
Chairman Jerome Powell pledged to do more for the economy as it
battles the virus outbreak, which has infected more than 10.48
million people worldwide so far.                          ]
    Gold tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures from
central banks because it is widely viewed as a hedge against
inflation and currency debasement.
    "However, what's holding back gold today is the risk-on 
sentiment and the dollar has not convincingly weakened against
the euro. Once that happens, gold would start really making some
headwinds towards $1,800," said Stephen Innes, chief market
strategist at financial services firm AxiCorp.       
    Strong economic data provided some relief to nervous
investors, which buoyed risk appetite in Asian share markets.
           
    Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,789 per ounce, a break
above which could lead to a gain into $1,795-$1,806 range, said
Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.         
    Palladium        fell 0.6% to $1,918.83 per ounce, while
platinum        rose 1.4% to $825.12 and silver        gained
0.7% at $18.25.

