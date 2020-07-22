Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold firms near nine-year peak on weaker dollar, stimulus bets

Brijesh Patel

    * Silver jumps 5%, hits near seven-year high
    * Trump warns of worsening COVID-19 pandemic
    * Dollar nurses losses, holds near four-month low

    July 22 (Reuters) - Gold jumped more than 1% on Wednesday to
its highest in nearly nine years, driven by a weaker dollar and
as expectations of more stimulus to revive pandemic-hit
economies lifted the metal's appeal as an inflation-hedge.
    Spot gold        was up 0.8% at $1,856.13 per ounce by 0501
GMT, after hitting its highest since September 2011 at $1,865.35
earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures         rose 0.7% to
$1,856.80.
    "The spectre of these stimulus packages has pushed investors
back into non-yielding assets like gold," said ANZ analyst
Daniel Hynes.
    "The likelihood of interest rates remaining low for the
foreseeable future and the weaker U.S. dollar have really
boosted investor appetite."
    European Union leaders on Tuesday sealed a 750 billion euro
recovery plan, while White House officials and top congressional
Democrats discussed another round of relief that would include
extended unemployment insurance and more money for schools.  
                         
    Helping bullion's rally, the dollar index        held near a
more than four-month low.       
    Coronavirus cases continued to surge in the United States,
with President Donald Trump warning the virus would probably get
worse before it gets better.              
    Underscoring the pandemic's impact, Japan's factory activity
contracted for a 15th straight month in July.             
    Central banks have slashed interest rates and rolled out a
wave of stimulus measures to cushion the economic damage from
the pandemic, helping gold prices surge over 22% so far this
year.
    Silver        continued to strengthen, rising 4.7% to $22.33
per ounce, its highest since October 2013.
    "Silver spot prices have outperformed gold so far this
month, an interesting reversal of the norm," said Cailin Birch,
global economist at The EIU, adding that it reflected market
optimism for global industry, as silver has many industrial
uses.
    "Overall, we expect demand for safe-haven assets like gold
and silver to remain relatively strong for the remainder of
2020."
    Palladium        fell 1.1% to $2,133.32 and platinum       
lost 0.7% to $875.49.

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu and Vinay Dwivedi)
