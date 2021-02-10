Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold firms on faltering dollar, stimulus hopes

By Sumita Layek

    * Platinum scales highest in nearly six years
    * Dollar index at near two-week low
    * Fed Chair Jerome Powell's virtual speech due at 1900 GMT

    Feb 10 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Wednesday, hovering near a
one-week peak hit in the previous session, as a weaker dollar
and rising hopes of a U.S. stimulus elevated bullion's appeal as
a hedge against inflation.
    Spot gold        rose 0.3% to $1,842.41 per ounce by 0342
GMT. Prices hit their highest since Feb. 2 at $1,848.40 in the
previous session. U.S. gold futures        gained 0.3% to
$1,843.50.
    Making gold more affordable, the dollar        fell to a
near two-week low against rivals.       
    "With U.S. yields holding steady, gold is moving inversely
to the U.S. dollar. That says to me this is not a gold story,
rather it is a weak dollar story," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior
market analyst at OANDA.
    U.S. President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief
bill is expected to pass through Congress with little changes
despite opposition from Republicans over the aid's price tag.
            
    "U.S. inflation numbers are the key risk tonight," Halley
said, adding a higher figure could cause a short-term spike in
the U.S. dollar and push gold lower."
    Higher inflation data boosts gold but also lifts Treasury
yields, which in turn increase the opportunity cost of holding
bullion.      
    The January Consumer Price Index data is due at 1330 GMT.
    Investors now await Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's
speech before a virtual Economic Club of New York event at 1900
GMT.
    Analysts largely expect Powell to reiterate the Fed's
commitment to keep monetary policy accommodative.             
    Platinum        hit its highest since February 2015 at
$1,206, and was last up 2.3% at $1,202.04. Platinum is used by
automakers for catalytic converter manufacturing to clean car
exhaust fumes.
    Global economic recovery along with Biden's push for green
energy would push the platinum market into a deficit this year,
analysts said.
    Spot silver        gained 0.8% to $27.41 an ounce, palladium
       climbed 0.4% to $2,327.81.

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)
