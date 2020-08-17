Gold Market Report
August 17, 2020 / 10:07 AM / Updated 29 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Gold firms on soft dollar as focus turns to Fed

Nakul Iyer

3 Min Read

    * U.S. Federal Reserve minutes due on Wednesday
    * Dollar falls to one-week low
    * Palladium up 2.3%
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
 (Updates prices)
    Aug 17 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Monday, consolidating around
the $1,950 mark after sliding 4.5% last week, buoyed by a weaker
dollar as investors await the fine print on the U.S. Federal
Reserve's strategy to stem the economic toll from the
coronavirus.
    Spot gold        rose 0.6% to $1,954.74 an ounce by 1157 GMT
and U.S. gold futures         rose 0.7% to $1,963.00.
    Gold last week registered its biggest decline since March as
investors reassessed positions after bullion retreated from a
record peak of $2,072.50 scaled on Aug. 7. 
    "We're seeing a consolidation phase after last week's
sell-off," said ActivTrades chief analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa,
adding that "interest for gold remains elevated". 
    The market is trying to find a new equilibrium, but signs of
further dovish central bank policy and a move above $1,960 could
provide space for further rallies, he said.  
    Coronavirus cases, meanwhile, continued to surge globally,
especially in the United States and India, casting a shadow over
hopes of an economic recovery.              
    Also supporting gold, the dollar fell to a more than
one-week low, making the yellow metal cheaper for those holding
other currencies.              
    The minutes from the Fed's last policy meeting are due on
Wednesday, with markets looking for any hints of a possible
change to its guidance at its next review in September
            
    "If there is something strong (from the Fed), more than
what's already priced in", gold could rise again to $2,000, said
ActivTrades' Carlo.
   Unprecedented global stimulus measures in response to the
COVID-19 pandemic, which have fuelled fears of inflation and
currency debasement, have helped gold prices to climb more than
28% this year.                         
    While the outlook remains constructive for gold, there are
indications the recent correction could have room to run in the
short-term, said IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda.
    In other precious metals, silver        rose 2% to $26.93 an
ounce, platinum        gained 2.1% to $955.54 and palladium
       was up 2.3% at $2,157.68. 

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer and Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru
Editing by David Goodman)
