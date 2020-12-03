Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold firms on stimulus bets, weak dollar

By Shreyansi Singh

 (New throughout, adds comments, updates prices)
    * Platinum hits highest since Jan. 16 at $1,032/oz
    * Dollar trades near 2-1/2 year low
    Dec 3 (Reuters) - Gold firmed on Thursday as the dollar fell
and investors clung to hopes of an eventual breakthrough in
negotiations over a fresh U.S. coronavirus aid package. 
    Spot gold        was up 0.2% to $1,833.67 per ounce at 10:26
a.m. EST (1526 GMT). It earlier hit its highest since Nov. 23 at
$1,843.80, but pared gains following a lower-than-expected U.S.
jobless claims number.              
    U.S. gold futures        were up 0.4% to $1,837.20.
    U.S. lawmakers were unable to agree on a fresh relief
package, but there were signs a $908 billion bipartisan proposal
was gaining support as a negotiating tool.              
    Joe Biden coming to power in Washington could lead to more
stimulus, said Daniel Pavilonis, senior market strategist at RJO
Futures. 
    But ultimately, "the gold market expected a lot more
stimulus" than is currently being negotiated, he added, capping
bullion's upside.             
    The expectations of a stimulus deal and continued optimism
over COVID-19 vaccines kept the dollar index near a more than
two-year low, buoying appeal for gold among investors holding
other currencies.       
    "Stimulus talks and further dollar weakening are lending
more support to gold," said StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell in a
note.
    Gold, considered a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement, has risen about 21% this year, benefitting from
near-zero interest rates and risks of higher inflation likely to
result from the massive stimulus globally to ease the economic
blow from the pandemic.
    Platinum hit a near eleven-month peak at $1,032 per ounce.
It was last up 1% to $1,024.80.
    Platinum has consolidated above $1,000 on positive global
growth sentiment, with initial targets extending towards $1,040
as exchange traded fund interest drives price action on the back
of forecast deficits in 2021, MKS PAMP said in a note.
    Palladium        fell 0.4% to $2,390.70 per ounce and silver
       was down 0.8% at $23.91.

 (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru. Editing by Mark
Potter)
