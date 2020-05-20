PRECIOUS-Gold firms on stimulus wave, doubts about possible vaccine

(Updates prices) * Fed policy meeting minutes due at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) * Palladium hits 1-month high, platinum above 2-month peak * For an interactive graphic tracking the global coronavirus spread, open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser By Asha Sistla May 20 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Wednesday amid extensive stimulus measures and uncertainty over a possible coronavirus vaccine, but bullion's gains were limited as risk appetite improved on hopes of an economic recovery. Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,748.02 per ounce by 11:44 a.m. EDT (1544 GMT). U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,751.80. "In the midst of lesser need for safe-haven assets like gold, the fact that gold continued to slowly rise speaks volumes about its underlying strength based on the idea of liquidity injection across the board from central banks and economies," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures. "On a slightly offsetting note" was the gain in equities on optimism over the reopening of economies and pent-up consumer demand, while developments surrounding Moderna Inc's vaccine tests were a "wild card" for markets, Meger added. Stock markets climbed on hopes of an economic recovery and further stimulus after drifting lower on media reports the results from Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine trial lacked detail. Massive global stimulus to limit the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic has supported gold, considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers on Tuesday that the U.S. central bank was looking at extending access to credit facilities to additional borrowers, including states with smaller populations. The focus now shifts to the release of the minutes from the Fed's April 28-29 policy meeting at 2 p.m. EDT. Recent dismal U.S. data, including massive jobless claims, have underscored the economic blow from the pandemic, which has infected almost 4.91 million people globally. Among other precious metals, palladium gained 1.2% to $2,083.42 per ounce after touching a one-month peak earlier. Silver rose 0.4% to $17.47 and platinum climbed 0.6% to $837.72, holding above a two-month high. (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Paul Simao)