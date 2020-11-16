Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold firms on weak dollar, rising coronavirus cases

By Asha Sistla

0 Min Read

    * U.S. Fed Vice Chair Clarida to speak at 1900 GMT
    * Dollar touches one-week low, equities rally
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa

 (Adds analyst comments, updates prices)
    By Asha Sistla
    Nov 16 (Reuters) - Gold hit a one-week high on Monday as
COVID-19 cases continued to mount, raising investor expectations
of further economic stimulus measures, while a subdued dollar
added support.
    Spot gold        was up 0.3% to $1,893.30 per ounce at 1024
GMT, having earlier hit its highest since Nov. 9 at $1,898.81. 
    U.S. gold futures        were up 0.3% at $1,891.70.
    Apart from a weaker dollar, gold is finding support from
"the continued rally in rising COVID-19 cases, especially in the
U.S., (which) raises prospects for additional stimulus," said
Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.
    Coronavirus cases crossed the 11-million mark in the United
States on Sunday.             
    The dollar index        touched a one-week trough, making
gold cheaper for investors using other currencies.       
    Gold's gains also came alongside a jump in European
equities, which were boosted by strong Chinese factory output
data and optimism surrounding a COVID-19 vaccine.      
            
    U.S. drugmaker Moderna said it had enough data for a first
interim analysis of its late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial.
            
    The China data may translate into additional gold physical
demand, but the impact of the news from Moderna may be limited,
Saxo Bank's Hansen said. With little prospect of a return to
normality until the second half of 2021, that "still leaves a
massive gap in some of the economies globally that needs to be
filled by governments and central banks," he said.         
    Gold, which benefits from stimulus measures since it's
considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement,
has gained over 24% this year.
    But renewed vaccine optimism, rising bond yields and a
rebound in dollar may limit gold's "upside potential," said
Lukman Otunuga, Senior Research Analyst at FXTM.
    Investors are also awaiting economic cues from speeches by
U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers this week, beginning with Vice
Chair Richard Clarida at 1900 GMT.             
    Silver        rose 1% to $24.87 per ounce. Platinum       
gained 1.6% to $903.15, while palladium        was 0.6% higher
at $2,336.72. 

 (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru, editing by Mark Potter)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up