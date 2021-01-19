Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold firms on weaker dollar as investors gauge Yellen's views

By Shreyansi Singh

    * Dollar eases off four-week peak
    * Investors await Biden's oath ceremony
    Jan 19 (Reuters) - Gold held on to gains on Tuesday as the
dollar remained under pressure, with prospects for more stimulus
buoying bullion's appeal as an inflation hedge.
    Spot gold        was up 0.3% at $1,841.40 per ounce at 11:55
a.m. EST (1655 GMT), recovering from its lowest since Dec. 2 at
$1,809.90 hit on Monday. U.S. gold futures        gained 0.6% to
$1,840.60.
     The value of the U.S. dollar should be determined by
markets, Janet Yellen told Senate lawmakers at her confirmation
hearing on Tuesday.             
    Yellen also reaffirmed her commitment to relief measures and
underlined the depth of the economic crisis.
    Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement that can result from widespread stimulus.
    The dollar is "going to be driven by market forces and for
the time being, market forces are pointing to a lower dollar,"
said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities.
    The dollar index slipped from a four-week high hit in the
last session, making bullion cheaper for holders of other
currencies.             
    "As long as we get this momentum (in equities) on the
upside, it makes gold prices relatively trade within a range,"
said Jeffrey Sica, founder of Circle Squared Alternative
Investments, adding the likelihood of more stimulus was very
positive for gold.             
    "Global central bank members are cognizant that even though
equity markets are doing well, the underlying economy is still
very weak and stimulus measures are needed," said Michael
Langford, director at corporate advisory AirGuide.
                 
    Investors also await U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's
inauguration on Wednesday, and security measures have been
stepped up in the light of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S.
Capitol.   
    Silver        eased 0.4% to $25.22 an ounce, platinum       
gained 0.2% to $1,081.40 and palladium        was down 0.2% at
$2,366.08.

 (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru.
Editing by Mark Potter and Jane Merriman)
