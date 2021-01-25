Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold firms on weaker dollar; Biden stimulus plan in focus

By Asha Sistla

 (Adds analyst comments, updates prices)
    * Dollar hovers near one-week low
    * U.S. Fed's policy meeting over Jan. 26-27
    Jan 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Monday as the
dollar remained under pressure, with investors eyeing a big
stimulus package under U.S. President Joe Biden's
administration.
    Spot gold        rose 0.2% to $1,855.40 an ounce by 0958 GMT
in choppy trade. U.S. gold futures        were down 0.1% at
$1,854.80.
    "It's clear that the economy is quite fragile, so there is a
lot of support for fiscal and monetary stimulus, and as such the
dollar remains relatively weak, which may underpin gold," said
independent analyst Ross Norman.
    "The market is looking for a catalyst - we may as well get
it this week - we have the FOMC meeting on Wednesday and there's
some expectation for interest rates to remain on hold."
    The U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting starts on
Tuesday.
    Biden's administration has emphasised the urgency for a $1.9
trillion pandemic relief proposal while trying to calm
Republican concerns about the package being too expensive.
            
    "Optimism around a $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus may fuel
expectations of the Fed tapering some of its ongoing support.
Any taper talk could steepen the U.S. Treasury yield curve,
which may provide support to the dollar, ultimately pressuring
gold prices," said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at
FXTM. 
    "However, if the Fed expresses a willingness to maintain its
ultra-accommodative monetary policy stance, gold is likely to
shine."
    Non-yielding gold is considered a hedge against inflation
that can result from large stimulus measures.
    The dollar        held close to one-week lows, making gold
cheaper for holders of other currencies.       
    Norman said that "Asian (gold) buying is beginning to pick
up, particularly in China, ahead of the Chinese New Year",
adding that this is supportive of gold but not driving prices
higher.         
    Silver        gained 0.8% to $25.59 an ounce, platinum
       was up 0.3% at $1,101.60 and palladium        added 0.2%
to $2,358.26.

 (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru
Editing by David Goodman)
