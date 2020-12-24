Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold firms on weaker dollar, U.S. stimulus bets

By Nakul Iyer

    * Markets optimistic U.S coronavirus aid bill will be passed
    * Gold may test resistance at $1,888/oz - technical analyst
    * Silver up nearly 8% so far this week
    Dec 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices gained on Thursday, supported
by a weaker dollar as investors bet on further U.S. stimulus
following dour economic data even as President Donald Trump
threatened to veto a long-awaited pandemic relief bill.
    Spot gold        rose 0.2% to $1,875.61 per ounce by 0316
GMT. U.S. gold futures        rose 0.2% to $1,881.20.    
    "Gold prices are riding a near-term bull trend, propelled by
a weaker dollar and a new strain of coronavirus that could
derail the recovery, hinting at further stimulus ahead," said
Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX.
    News that Britain and the European Union appeared close to
clinching a long-elusive trade deal on Wednesday lifted the Euro
and British pound, pushing down the dollar.                   
    Safe-haven gold has also benefited from the spread of a more
contagious variant of the virus in Britain that has forced the
country to impose sweeping restrictions.
                        
    The rising risks from the new virus variant and surging U.S.
infections have kept investors optimistic about the U.S.
stimulus bill despite Trump's threat to veto the $900 billion
relief package.             
    Underscoring the economic hit from the pandemic, data on
Wednesday showed elevated U.S. jobless claims and a drop in
consumer spending for the first time since May in November.
             
    Gold is considered as a hedge against inflation and monetary
debasement. 
    Gold prices will move in tandem with COVID-19 developments
next year, while President-elect Joe Biden's policy on the
dollar and Sino-U.S. relations will also determine the metal's
trajectory, DailyFX's Yang said.    
    On the technical front, gold may test a resistance at $1,888
per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,904, 
Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.  
    Silver        climbed 0.6% to $25.69 an ounce. Platinum
       gained 0.3% to $1,017.43 and palladium        rose 0.4%
to $2,333.60. 
    Most markets will be closed on Friday for Christmas.

