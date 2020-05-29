Gold Market Report
May 29, 2020 / 4:52 AM / in an hour

PRECIOUS-Gold flat ahead of Trump's Hong Kong response

Harshith Aranya

3 Min Read

    * Gold up 2% so far this month, but down for week
    * Silver eyes biggest monthly gain in about 4 years
    * Trump press conference awaited
    * For an interactive graphic tracking the global coronavirus
spread, open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser

 (Recasts with updated prices)
    By Harshith Aranya
    May 29 (Reuters) - Gold traded flat on Friday as investors
stayed away from taking big positions while awaiting the U.S.
response to China's passage of a national security law for Hong
Kong.
    Spot gold        was unchanged at $1,718.60 per ounce by
0616 GMT. U.S. gold futures         rose 0.2% to $1,716.50.
    "Gold remains wedged between potentially positive economic
developments that have been dragging prices lower, and a rise in
geopolitical tensions with China over Hong Kong," said Cameron
Alexander, an analyst with Refinitiv-owned metals consultancy
GFMS.
    The world's top two economies have traded blows over Hong
Kong this week, and China's parliament on Thursday pressed ahead
with its national security legislation for the city, leading
U.S. President Donald Trump to vow a tough response. Trump will
hold a news conference on China later in the day.             
            
    Gold was down for the week as more countries around the
world eased lockdown measures and fuelled hopes for an economic
recovery, although worsening U.S.-China relations kept the metal
on track for a monthly gain of about 2% for the month.
    Central banks increasing liquidity in financial markets, low
interest rates and rising money supply are bullish for gold in
the longer term, Phillip Futures wrote in a note.
    Elsewhere, silver        fell 0.2% to $17.38 per ounce, but
was poised for its biggest monthly gain since June 2016.
    Palladium        gained 0.8% to $1,945.80, but was set for a
third straight monthly fall. Platinum        declined 0.2% to
$836.36, but was on track for a second monthly gain.

 (Reporting by Harshith Aranya and K. Sathya Narayanan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below