PRECIOUS-Gold flat amid doubts about increased U.S. pandemic aid checks

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday as investors weighed news that U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell postponed a vote on increased pandemic aid checks to individuals. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,877.76 per ounce by 0043 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,881.50. * McConnell on Tuesday delayed a vote on President Donald Trump's demand to increase COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000, in a rare challenge to his fellow Republican three weeks before he vacates the White House. * But Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the $600 stimulus checks that are part of a $2.3 trillion package signed into law last week would begin as soon as Tuesday evening. * Gold has benefited from massive stimulus rolled out to stem the economic impact of the pandemic as it is seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement. * Lending some support to the metal, the U.S. dollar hovered close to a 2-1/2-year trough against rival currencies. * Meanwhile, vaccine rollouts in Europe gathered pace with the European Union set to buy an extra 100 million doses of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine. * Coronavirus cases continue to soar globally, with Britain reporting the highest number of new infections since mass testing began in mid-2020, while the first case of a new infectious virus variant was found in the United States. * The U.S. Federal Reserve extended the end date for its Main Street Lending Programme by eight days to process a rush of applications submitted since the Trump administration ended the central bank's emergency credit facility. * Silver fell 0.2% to $26.14 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.1% to $1,050.70 and palladium gained 0.4% to $2,337.43. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 UK Dec. Nationwide House Price (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)