Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold flat as dollar strength checks concerns over virus case spike

Brijesh Patel

    * Wall Street snaps 3-day winning streak
    * Dollar, yen benefit as virus cases rise again
    * BOE expected to boost quantitative easing programme

    June 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices were steady on Thursday,
with the metal caught between a strengthening U.S. dollar and a
pullback in global equities, as worries over new coronavirus
cases delaying economic recovery weighed on markets.
    Spot gold        was flat at $1,725.90 per ounce by 0256
GMT. U.S. gold futures        were nearly unchanged at
$1,734.70.
    "We're not really seeing a clear-cut catalyst for gold here.
On the one hand, we're getting a stronger U.S. dollar because
the recent comments from the Federal Reserve are supportive,"
said DailyFx currency strategist Ilya Spivak.
    "On the other hand, the absence of more stimulus has weighed
on the sentiment and bond yields have fallen. These conflicting
influences are keeping gold pretty well anchored."
    Safe-haven gains for the U.S. dollar weighed on gold's
appeal, with dollar index        holding firm against a basket
of major currencies.       
    Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday the U.S. economy
is beginning to recover from the worst of the coronavirus
crisis, but with some 25 million Americans displaced from work
and the pandemic ongoing, it will need more help.             
    The imposition of travel curbs in Beijing to stop a separate
outbreak and surging new COVID-19 cases in several U.S. states
erased earlier confidence about a global economic recovery,
sending global financial markets and U.S. Treasury yields lower.
                  
    Bank of England is expected to announce an increase of at
least 100 billion pounds ($125 billion) in its bond-buying
programme at its policy meeting due 1100 GMT.
    Gold tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures from
central banks because it is widely viewed as a hedge against
inflation and currency debasement.
    Elsewhere, palladium        gained 0.7% to $1,934.36 per
ounce, while platinum        dropped 0.9% to $811.50 and silver
       slipped 0.8% to $17.43.
    

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)
